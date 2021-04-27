Women’s Power Breakfast virtual attendees will learn about Gleaners’ impactful work in the community throughout the pandemic.

Across Southeast Michigan, nearly 250,000 kids — or 1 in every 5 children — are at risk of going hungry, according to Feeding America projections released in October 2020. With child food insecurity on the rise, some of Southeast Michigan’s most powerful and influential corporate, civic and nonprofit female leaders will unite virtually on May 4, from 7 to 9 a.m., during Gleaners Community Food Bank’s 2021 Women’s Power Breakfast in support of the organization’s work to end childhood hunger.

Gleaners founded the Women’s Power Breakfast in 1994 with the intention of bringing together powerful women from across Southeast Michigan in the spirit of philanthropy. The event — which has raised $3.55 million since its inception — provides the opportunity for hundreds of women from different industries to gather together to network, learn and philanthropically support the Gleaners programs that are so crucial to the well-being of the children and families the organization supports.

“This year’s virtual breakfast may look a little different from our events in the past, but we remain committed to celebrating the power of women, the achievements that raise us up, and our dedication to the community,” said Stacy Averill, Gleaners’ vice president of community giving and public relations. “Philanthropic support is needed now more than ever as we navigate what has arguably been one of the most difficult chapters in our region’s history.”

Women’s Power Breakfast virtual attendees will learn about Gleaners’ impactful work in the community throughout the pandemic — including providing an average of more than 1 million meals per week to hungry individuals and families in Southeast Michigan —and have the opportunity to participate in interactive breakout and networking sessions. Breakout session topics include Healthcare; Education: How Food Security Supports Academic Success; Corporate Social Responsibility; Nutrition: Impact on Kids and Health; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Data Insights Driving Action in Philanthropy; Equity: Meeting the Need in the Community and Securing Your Legacy: Estate Planning.

The event will also feature a keynote address by Faye Alexander Nelson, Director of Michigan Programs for the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), which was founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, and today is one of the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on disparities in our society, including the challenges so many families face in trying to afford healthy food, rent, access to healthcare and other necessities. Because of the pandemic, an estimated 1.9 million people — 552,400 of which are children — are now food insecure in Michigan,” Nelson said. “At the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, children are at the heart of everything we do, and we know for them to thrive, their communities must be equitable places of opportunity. I am pleased for the opportunity to discuss this topic with leaders during the Gleaners Women’s Power Breakfast.”

Ticket and sponsorship information for the Women’s Power Breakfast is available at womenspowerbreakfast.org. A patron ticket is $125. Potential sponsors also can contact Angela Halverson at wpb@gcfb.org. The program begins at 7 a.m., with breakout sessions and virtual table mingling interspersed between speaker presentations. The live stream concludes at 9 a.m.