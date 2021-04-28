Stuart Carlin became the first-place winner of the first-ever FIDF National Poker Tournament: Illinois Chapter Qualifying Event.

Birmingham native Stuart Carlin is best known for his work as an entrepreneur rather than for being dealt royal flushes, straights or full houses. However, on April 21, Carlin became the first-place winner of the first-ever FIDF National Poker Tournament: Illinois Chapter Qualifying Event.

Some 30 FIDF Illinois Chapter supporters came together to play locally as part of FIDF’s first-ever National Poker Tournament to support well-being and educational programs for Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers. Carlin is among the top 10% of players from the local qualifying round that will advance to FIDF’s first-ever National Poker Tournament final event on May 2 at 7 p.m.

People who were unable to make the qualifying event but would like to participate in the tournament can register for open seat night, taking place on April 29 at 8 p,m. by clicking here.

Joining the final event will be prize winning author and international poker champion Maria Konnikova, celebrity poker players Eli Elezra, Gershon Distenfeld, and commentator Jeff Platt. All proceeds from the tournament will support FIDF’s well-being and educational programs for Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers.

“I have always loved poker, and when I heard about the opportunity to play for an important cause I couldn’t pass it up,” said Stuart Carlin. “I look forward to continuing on to the national championship round in support of the brave soldiers of the IDF.”