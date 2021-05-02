A Gathering of Support, Comfort and Solidarity takes place Sunday, May 2 | 7pm-7:30pm on Zoom.

Israel suffered a terrible tragedy Thursday night at Mount Meron during a celebration of Lag Ba’Omer. At least 45 people were killed, and many more injured in one of the worst peacetime disasters in Israeli history. Israel has declared Sunday as a day of national mourning.

The Detroit Jewish community was shocked and saddened by this truly horrible calamity. “Our hearts go out to the victims and their families, and we are praying for the recovery of those who were injured,” said Federation in an email. “As always, we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Israel, sharing their pain in times of grief.”

Federation invites the community to a gathering to mourn those who were lost and stand in solidarity with the People of Israel this Sunday at 7 p.m., via Zoom, for a brief ceremony.

