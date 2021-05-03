The virtual Zoom event will include a film about the eight honorees.

Jewish Senior Life (JSL) is celebrating its 28th Annual Fundraising event, 8 Over 80, on Sunday, May 23, at noon. The virtual Zoom event will include a film about the eight honorees.

The annual event celebrates eight remarkable people in the community over age 80, who have demonstrated a lifetime of dedication to the Jewish value of tikkun olam — repairing the world.

Honorees include Linda Brodsky of West Bloomfield, a 60-year educator at Temple Israel in addition to being president of the Sisterhood; Emery Grosinger of Bloomfield Hills, Holocaust survivor, supporter of war veterans and a docent at the Holocaust Memorial Center; Faye Jacobs of Farmington Hills, a matchmaker, who continues to volunteer at Karmanos Cancer Center and is active at Beth Shalom; Sye Linovitz of West Bloomfield, chairman of the docent committee at the Holocaust Memorial Center and fundraising participant for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Walk; Sy Manello of West Bloomfield, Jewish News editorial assistant and longtime “Stories With Sy” volunteer at Fleischman Residence and Meer Apartments; Janet Moses of West Bloomfield, former principal at Akiva Day School and three-year co-chair of the Cancer Thrivers Network; Saul Saulson of Franklin, pharmacologist, inventor and 20 year public speaker on successful aging; and Dr. Lou Soverinsky of Bloomfield Hills, a physician for 50 years and volunteer at the Bernstein Community Health Clinic and JSL.

Proceeds from this event assist the older adults in the JSL community to live fully and help to subsidize programs and services that enrich their lives.

Ned Specktor of West Bloomfield will emcee the event.

Jo Rosen, executive director of development at JSL, believes this year’s event has a special group of honorees, including the JN’s own Sy Manello.

“Everybody stands out in a different way,” Rosen said. “Sy has been a longtime volunteer leader at JSL. A wonderful gentleman and so well-spoken. He loves coming in and telling funny stories that get a rise out of everybody. He’s also very artistic, well-traveled and a family man. He doesn’t like to talk about himself but he’s truly a classy gentleman.

“I want everybody to watch and support us knowing that in addition to these eight people, we’re also going to talk about life at JSL and how older adults are so strong and have come through the pandemic with such strength,” Rosen said. “We’re proud of our residents and we appreciate the community’s support so deeply.”

The deadline for sponsorships and ads to support the event and JSL is May 10. For those interested, registration and full event details can be found at the website

jslmi.org/8over80.