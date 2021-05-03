If you know of a mom that’s been deserves some celebration and special treatment on the big day, try the Stage Deli on Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield.

In addition to brunch and ala carte items available from the deli counter at Stage Deli, owner Steve Goldberg and team have created two “to-go” offers for a special Mother’s Day brunch at home. These offers are available at www.TheStageDeli.com between now and end of day May 7.

Sunny Side Up — $75: Brunch with generous service for four includes: Eggs Florentine (bake at home), yogurt with honey & fresh berries, bagels & schmear and bobka monkey bread (bake at home). Order by May 7

Sunday Tradition —$95: Brunch with generous service for four includes: Bagels, lox & cream cheese with appropriate vegetables, tuna salad, egg salad, heirloom tomato salad with buffalo mozzarella & fresh basil, cheese blintz souffle (bake at home) with fresh blueberry sauce & sour cream. Order by May 7.