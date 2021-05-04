Telemus’ new offerings include financial planning and implementation for corporate leaders, a family office, private investments in less traditional areas, and insurance and risk protection services.

Over the last 12 years, Matt Ran has held nearly every role at Telemus — from intern to wealth analyst to chief operating officer. Now, he has a new title — partner. The oldest son of the firm’s founder, Gary Ran, recently became the company’s sixth partner, representing the next generation of leadership for the Southfield-based family-owned business.

Telemus provides financial advisory, asset and liability management, investment management and a host of new services to wealthy families, professionals, entrepreneurs, company executives, new and institutional investors, retirees and others.

“I’m excited about this new role,” Ran says. “It’s an honor to carry my father’s vision into the future as we continue to expand and grow.”

While he jokes that he’s spent his “whole life” in and out of the office, Ran officially joined the Telemus team in 2008. He is a graduate of Wayne State University with a B.A. in economics. He earned an M.B.A from the Virginia-based Jack Welch Management Institute.

Matt is also active in the Jewish community, serving on the boards of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit (where he is co-chair for Detroit’s National Young Leadership Cabinet), Michigan ORT, the Jewish Community Center and Yad Ezra. In the midst of it all, he and his wife, Jodie, are busy raising their two young children.

“Matt has taken it upon himself to develop the skillset necessary to lead Telemus into the future,” says Gary Ran. “I think there are a lot of positives to [working with family] — trust, familiarity — we are proud to call him a partner.”

Matt’s brother, Michael, moved back to Michigan from Philadelphia several years ago and joined the company, too. He serves as a financial life adviser.

A lot has changed since the firm was founded in 2005 by Ran and partners Lyle Wolberg and Bob Stone, not to mention the major changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, Telemus has grown and changed with the times. This past year alone, the company expanded, adding four new lines of business — Corporate Executive Services, Family Office, Private Investments and Insurance. Today, Telemus has $3 billion in assets under management and more than 40 employees.

Ari Fischman, a 20-year veteran in insurance, estate planning and finance is one of the company’s recent hires. He previously worked with Telemus as a strategic partner and continues to manage his independent insurance agency, Fischman Insurance Group.

“As complexities of financial markets and solutions have increased, we realized that our clients needed one trusted source to give them unbiased fiduciary advice not only for investments but all financial decisions,” Wolberg says. “Our role has moved from stockbroker to planner to life manager — as clients have come to rely on us to be their trusted adviser with all financial aspects of their life.”

Added Services

The new offerings include financial planning and implementation for corporate leaders, a family office that helps oversee all aspects of a family’s financial picture, private investments in less traditional areas like real estate, private equity and hedge funds, and insurance and risk protection services. There’s even a “bionic-adviser” called Telemus Digital that enables users to take a risk and suitability assessment and build a portfolio that matches their risk tolerance.

“It’s for the children and grandchildren of our existing clients, recent college graduates or anyone else who is just getting started down the road toward financial independence,” Matt Ran says. “It can be accessed from anywhere through the Telemus Digital app.”

As the team looks ahead to the future, they say the company’s growth and expansion will continue.

“We have a number of exciting ideas that we hope to announce in the coming months,” Wolberg says. “Everything we are looking at adding will be focused on giving our clients a better experience that will lead to them enjoying their life and wealth.”

To learn more, visit telemus.com.