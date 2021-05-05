The deadline for RSVPs and submission of honoree names for the annual Bessie Spector Oldest Jewish Americans Brunch is Sunday, May 9.

Be it in-person or virtually, honoring senior members of our Jewish community is what the annual Bessie Spector Oldest Jewish Americans Brunch is all about. This year, like in those preceding it, the more the merrier, with individuals 95 or older invited to be a part of the revised but perpetually fun celebration.

“In spite of this pandemic, our committee has a deep commitment to ensure that our valued elders continue to receive the honors they deserve,” said Sharon Alterman of West Bloomfield, who says her thoughts reflect those of her event co-chair Julie Zussman as well. “We have worked over the past year to plan a virtual program that will bring home a message of love and appreciation to the deserving honorees and their families.”

The brunch, with a theme of “Our Classics: 19th Edition,” includes a lot of “in lieu of’s” like donated, delivered-to-home flowers in lieu of personally gifted corsages and boutonnieres and dropped-off boxed lunches in lieu of a sit-down meal. Balloon centerpieces usually placed at tables of honorees who are 100 years or older will also be delivered, along with Hershey bars in specially designed wrappers.

In a non-pandemic year, the event — taking place annually during Older Americans Month — typically attracts 400-450 individuals, including honorees and guests. For attendees of the Friday, May 21, celebration, the brunch “will take place in the comfort of their own homes,” via a recorded program available on the Jewish Senior Life (JSL) website, beginning at 11 a.m., said Leslie Katz, director of FRIENDS of JSL.

Following the initial viewing, the program will remain temporarily on the site and also will be saved to YouTube.

The brunch, in its second virtual year, is sponsored by the family of the late Bessie Spector and community supporters, and held in partnership with Jewish Senior Life, Jewish Family Service, JVS Human Services, the JCC and Detroit Federation.

The video features greetings from Alterman, Zussman and Katz and Federation President Matt Lester. From Congregation Shaarey Zedek, the blessing of the elders will be given by Rabbi Aaron Starr, and the U.S. and Israel national anthems will be led by Hazzan David Propis.

Joan Chernoff Epstein, granddaughter of brunch namesake Bessie Spector, along with family members, will recite the HaMotzi.

Scrolling Words

A singalong will be included on the video, with favorite classic tunes from years-past performed by Cantor Penny Steyer of Temple Shir Shalom, Cantorial Soloist Marci Shulman and accompanist, Martin Mandelbaum, with the songs’ words scrolling on the bottom of the screen. Honoree names and names of their favorite author or book will continually move across the bottom of the video.

Giveaway bags, packaged by socially distanced committee members in the parking lot of Fleischman Residence, will be delivered to honorees in advance of the brunch. The gift packages include a washable mask with the “Greatest Generation” imprint, a teal pen with stylus, a large-print word search, a certificate signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and a donated CD of the singalong concert. “Also in the gift bag is a songbook with the words of many classic songs, including those that will be sung during the concert, so they’ll have the words in front of them and on the screen,” Katz said.

“And we want those not watching with an honoree to be able to see what is in the gift bag and brunch box so the video shows Rachel Fox, our oldest honoree who will be 106 in June, displaying what is in them, followed by an interview with her.”

Respect, Admiration

“We have a long-established tradition, now in our 19th year, of showing our respect and admiration for the Greatest Generation,” Alterman said. “The members of this revered club are the cornerstone of our community. Their ethics, traditions and values shaped generations to come.

“We know from past years that the honorees regard this as a very significant event. It is evidenced by the fact that our honorees are frequently accompanied by generations of their family members and friends, some coming from long distances to honor them. Their sense of pride and enjoyment pervade the room.”

Many honorees are return brunch guests, but it’s not too late for those new to the event to join the 93 individuals who are 95 or older, who have responded so far this year. Of that number, 65 are JSL residents and, amazingly, 15 are 100 or older, including Milton Zussman of Longboat Key, Fla.

“My father-in-law is a new member of the centenarian club with his 100th birthday in October,” said brunch co-chair Julie Zussman of Huntington Woods, who has enjoyed the event with four generations of her family. “It has been such fun attending with him, Rick — his son who is my husband — along with a few grandchildren and great-grands.

“It is so much fun to see honorees reconnecting each year, and we look forward to witnessing this again.”

For now, the hope is that seeing familiar faces on the video and knowing other honorees and guests are viewing it at the same time, sharing the same meal and enjoying the same gifts will create a fun memory.

Although planning was altered and the venue certainly changed, the sentiment and objective of the event remain.

“This year our goal was to ensure everyone felt like they were celebrating the Oldest Jewish Americans Brunch together, with the same feel as in years past,” Katz said.

“Our virtual program provides the honorees with the music, program and classic brunch they’ve come to love. We’re honored to recognize the Greatest Generation in this way.”

To submit the name of a member of the Detroit Jewish community who is 95 years or older as an honoree, or for information on the brunch, contact Leslie Katz at lkatz@jslmi.org or (248) 321-1437, or via www.jslmi.org/oab. A complimentary brunch box will be provided for each responding honoree and one guest at the same location. Deadline for RSVPs and submission of honoree names is Sunday, May 9.