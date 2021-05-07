The segment will feature Stern and two other surviving Ritchie Boys.

Dr. Guy Stern, director of the International Institute of the Righteous at the Holocaust Memorial Center, will be featured on CBS’ 60 Minutes this weekend to tell the story about the elite WWII military unit the “Ritchie Boys.” It will air on Sunday, May 9, at 7 p.m.

The Ritchie Boys was a WWII military unit that was responsible for gathering over 60% of intelligence on the Western Front. Trained at Camp Ritchie in Maryland, many of them were German-speaking immigrants to the United States, often Jews who fled Nazi persecution, such as Stern.

The segment will feature Stern and two other surviving Ritchie Boys.

Drafted into the Army in early 1943, Stern served as an intelligence non-com of the U.S. Intelligence Service, eventually rising to the rank of master sergeant. He was decorated with a bronze star for his innovative methods of extracting information from German POWs.

Upon his return to civilian life, he finished college at St. Louis University majoring in Romance Languages and then received his master’s and Ph.D. in German Literature in 1954. Stern taught at many universities, including the University of Maryland and Wayne State University where he served for three years as senior vice president and provost. During his career, he also accepted five guest professorships in Germany.

After his retirement from academic positions, Stern accepted various positions at the Holocaust Memorial Center, including the interim directorship of the museum after the death of the founding director, Rabbi Charles Rosenzveig.

Stern released a memoir in 2020, entitled Invisible Ink. The book tells Stern’s life story from his roots in Hildesheim, Germany, to his work in West Bloomfield at the Holocaust Memorial Center in recent years.

