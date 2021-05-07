As a professor of political science since 1964 at Macomb County and Wayne County community colleges, he impacted many people.

Marvin Surowitz, a lifetime Detroiter, died on April 16, 2021.

Born in 1941, he graduated from Mumford High School and Wayne State University. As a professor of political science since 1964 at Macomb County and Wayne County community colleges, he impacted many people. Students often said his class was a pivotal point in their lives.

Marvin was involved in social and political issues: environmental, human rights and peace since the 1960s as well as running for political office. His passion was the legalization and decriminalization of marijuana.

He traveled to more than 30 countries in his lifetime. In the 1970s, Marvin studied with R. Buckminster Fuller, the famed architect, writer and futurist. Marvin saw people as One. “I see the Earth working,” he said. “I see peace and prosperity. I see no wars. I see sustainable and equitable growth. I see Earth Community!”

Marvin never sat still, right up until the end. He started many projects through the years. In the ’60s he was at one time known as “Mad Marvin the Underground King” showing Underground films at the Detroit Repertory and in an Ann Arbor movie theater at midnight, where he hosted a world premiere of an Andy Warhol film.

He started the Earth Center in 1973, which was one of the first vegetarian restaurants in the Midwest as well as a performance space. He was one of the founders of the Detroit Erotic Poetry Fest, and the Community Concert Series. He was the founder and executive director of Earth Community, whose slogan was “You’re Already a Part of It” Later in life, he created the PARTIE Party (People’s Alliance to Reform Transform and Improve Everything), PartieTV Media and Temples of the Holy Smoke, just to name a few.

Marvin Surowitz was husband of Eden Winter, father of Molly Surowitz, grandfather of Joshua and Jeremiah, brother of Arnold Surowitz, mentor, world traveler, author, community organizer, freedom advocate and an accomplished public speaker. Most importantly, he was a visionary and a peacemaker.

Interment was in the “green” cemetery, Hebrew Memorial Gardens in Roseville. Donations may be made to Detroit College Promise, classy.org/campaign/detroit-college-promise/c256730. Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.