The Jewish Federation/United Jewish Foundation of Metropolitan Detroit (JFMD/UJF) announced that it has named Steven Ingber as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Ingber has served as the organization’s Chief Operating Officer since 2016. He succeeds former JFMD/UJF CEO, Scott Kaufman, who stepped down from the role at the end of 2019 after nine years.

The announcement comes following the completion of a national executive search, led by a committee of Federation volunteer leaders.

Over the past 18 months, Ingber has been the JFMD/UJF’s lead professional, guiding the organization throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most challenging times in the history of the century-old organization.

“There could have been no greater test for a leader,” notes Matthew B. Lester, JFMD President. “The health and welfare of the Detroit Jewish community depends on the Federation, and it is clear that Steve is doing an extraordinary job. He has skillfully managed the complex response to the crisis while continuing to strengthen the Jewish Federation for the future. Steve has also built strong, collaborative relationships with individuals across all levels of the organization, as well as with leaders and stakeholders throughout the community. We are confident that he is the right individual to lead the organization forward as our Chief Executive.”

Dennis S. Bernard, President of the UJF, the fiduciary arm of the organization said, “Steve brings a unique combination of business skills, commitment and passion to serve others in his efforts on behalf of the Jewish community. He has an intuitive understanding of both the mission and operational aspects of the Jewish Federation, and he has been extremely successful at working to solve both immediate and longstanding challenges. I know his impact on our Jewish community will only expand as he assumes this well-deserved new role.”

Prior to joining the Jewish Federation, Ingber was an entrepreneur who owned and operated an automotive wholesale distribution business in the metro Detroit area. He graduated from the Business School at the University of Michigan in 2001 (now the Ross School of Business). He lives with his wife Jill and four sons in Huntington Woods.

“I am beyond thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to serve the Detroit Jewish community in this role,” says Ingber. “It is humbling to follow in the footsteps of the many great leaders in Federation’s history, but I’m fortunate to be working with a tremendous team of lay leaders and professionals in our efforts to support and strengthen this amazing community.”

