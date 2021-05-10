Thirteen officers and some 200 rioters were reportedly wounded in the clashes • A mob attempts to lynch a Jewish motorist near the Old City.

The unrest in in the Israeli capital continued on Monday morning—Jerusalem Day—with Arab riots on the Temple Mount and in the Old City.

Thirteen Israeli police officers were injured in the clashes, including one who was hospitalized, Army Radio reported. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that more than 200 rioters were injured. The riots were the latest in a series of disturbances that erupted in the city on Friday night, resulting in 18 officers and nearly 300 rioters being injured over the weekend.

At the Lions’ Gate, a group of rioters hurled rocks at an Israeli vehicle from close range, opening its doors and attempting to attack its occupants. During the driver’s attempt to escape, the car mounted the sidewalk, striking one of the assailants. The rioters then set on the vehicle, at which point an Israeli police officer arrived on the scene, firing in the air to disperse the rioters.

“All of the windows were smashed. We were hit with rocks and [pepper] gas in the vehicle. The terrorists opened the doors and hit us,” the driver told Ynet.