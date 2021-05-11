Collective Compassion shares events and resources from more than a dozen partners to address the significant mental health wellness needs of the Jewish community.

Collective Compassion, a project of the Jewish Teen Education and Engagement Funder Collaborative takes place in May to acknowledge Mental Health Awareness Month.

The organization is an innovative philanthropic collaboration where national and local funders work together to develop new approaches to teen engagement.

Collective Compassion shares events and resources from more than a dozen partners to address the significant mental health wellness needs of the Jewish community. Pop-up programs, creative workshops, giving- circles, screenside chats and wellness inspiration all draw on Jewish culture and wisdom to help address rising levels of loneliness, stress and anxiety.

Events and trainings include Creativity for Coping, which helps build resilience through creative guides such as “Storytelling for Strength and Sanity,” breathwork and a comedy show to help people relax, center themselves and understand how these techniques tie to Jewish wisdom.

Another highlight is Education & Awareness to learn and share practical tools for mental health, such as “iGen: Understanding the Smartphone Generation with Dr. Jean Twenge,” an event for parents and educators of teens and tweens that will provide ideas for how to find a healthier balance with technology.

Also included is CPR for Mental Health, an evidence-based course teaching adults how to support young people, ages 12-21. The Jewishly framed 6.5-hour training is a mix of self-paced and instructor-led workshops. The program also includes books, art, apps and quarantine playlists to support positive mental health.

“Events of the last year have left many reeling with a heightened sense of uncertainty, confusion and loss, and our community is responding in a powerful way” said Sara Allen, executive director of the Jewish Teen Education and Engagement Funder Collaborative.

“We are inspired by the creativity and commitment of our partners, and hope people explore the dozens of offerings and learn self-compassion strategies, participate in practices that draw on Jewish tradition, and see that no matter what people are going through — you are not alone.”

Collective Compassion partners include the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, BBYO, USY, NFTY, Repair the World and others.

For further details, visit collectivecompassion2021.com.