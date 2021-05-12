SIVAN 5781: Dramatic changes kick off a long, hot summer

Chodesh Sivan is the month of Shavuot, celebrating Divine revelation. Big dramatic changes are revealed with the onset of eclipse season, the two-and-a-half-month-long sojourn of Jupiter/Tzedek into Pisces as preview to his longer stay there during 2022, the conjunction of Venus/Noga to the North Lunar Node, retrograde Saturn/Shabbtai and Mercury/Kochav, and one intense opposition of Mars/Ma’adim to Pluto.

Jupiter enters Pisces May 13, heralding a renewal of faith and optimism, dreams and visions, creativity, compassion, and spiritual wisdom. Venus in Gemini conjuncts the North Node May 17, delivering an infusion of communicative and creative power. The “fated” or “meant to be” is confirmed – or dramatically denied. Saturn’s retrograde beginning May 23 exposes huge chasms in matters of personal responsibility for those who depend on others for authority and decision-making. The Full “Super Blood” Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius on May 26 escalates the dynamic tension between information and meaning, facts and beliefs, data, and interpretation. Blind followers of unexamined dogmas will be forced to confront irrefutable truth, as well as the consequences of lazy thinking.

Mercury conjuncts Venus and then goes retrograde May 29. Idealism is tested; is “good enough” close enough to “perfect”, or is “perfect” a constantly moving and ultimately unattainable target? What can you live with – and what can you learn to live without? A clue might appear at the trine of Venus to Jupiter June 2, supporting abundance, prosperity, pleasure, and positive vibes.

Intense power struggles over matters of personal and public security kick off a long, hot summer when Mars in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn June 5. The gift of Sivan’s Tribal ruler Zevulon’s was ability to communicate with all peoples, not just his own kind. Communicating with clarity and integrity protects against damaging misunderstandings. Let truth be your shield during turbulent times!

ARIES / TALEH

You’re due for a Divine Revelation at the Full Moon / Total Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius May 26, revealing contradictions, hypocrisies, and shortcomings of leadership within your chosen religious community. Remember that G*’s way of having a relationship with you is through your relationships with others. Mars / Ma’adim trines Neptune / Rahav May 31, empowering creative resolution of family issues raised by revelation of ancestral secrets. Tribal leader Yehuda knew how to speak truth to power; the dramatic and intense opposition of Mars to Pluto June 4 is your own test of confronting power with your personal truth.

TAURUS / SHOR

Planetary ruler Venus / Noga’s prescription for all manner of heartache is “shower the people you love with love”, and it’s your job to spread lovingkindness this month. Bind up the wounds of the brokenhearted when Venus sextiles Chiron May 18; demonstrate maturity in love May 19 at the trine of Venus to Saturn / Shabbtai. Discern between illusion and idealism May 27 at the square of Venus to Neptune / Rahav; and hit the love jackpot June 2 at the beneficent, magnanimous trine of Venus to Jupiter / Tzedek. Others are watching your example; set the highest standard.

GEMINI / T’OMIM

Planetary ruler Mercury / Kochav trines serious Saturn / Shabbtai on Rosh Chodesh Sivan with Moon in Gemini, empowering meaningful musings, and sober decision-making. Though Tribal leader Zevulon’s spiritual work involves travel, this year the journey is more important than the destination. Mercury squares Neptune / Rahav May 22, demanding clearheaded decision-making. Mercury conjuncts Venus / Noga and stations retrograde May 29, reminding you that love can’t be left behind in your rush to escape feelings of confinement. Mercury retrograde repeats his square to Neptune June 5, asking you to review and reconfirm decisions made in May. Choose wisely.

CANCER / SARTAN

First Quarter Moon in Leo with Venus / Noga trine Saturn / Shabbtai May 19 reveals the promise of prosperity. Family matters take priority May 14-16; don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. Full “Super Blood” Moon / Total Lunar Eclipse May 26 gives your mind-body connection a serious wakeup call. Devote yourself to protecting and strengthening your health. Take Tribal leader Reuven’s example as an imperative to prioritize emotional well-being as part of a holistic approach to what ails you. Last Quarter Moon in Pisces with Venus entering Cancer June 2 provides healing by unblocking creative channels.

LEO / ARYEH

“Make friends and influence people” May 13 with Sun sextile Neptune / Rahav; your charm quotient is set on high. Sun trine Pluto with Moon in Leo May 17 bestowing tremendous charismatic powers of persuasion; Sun square Jupiter / Tzedek May 21 enlarges your already generous nature. Sun sextiles Chiron and trines Saturn / Shabbtai June 2-3 making you unusually sensitive to the vulnerabilities of others. Tribal leader Shimon’s life-lesson was using his power to safeguard the weak and defenseless; your strength is a refuge to those in need, who once on their feet will never forget your protectiveness.

VIRGO / BETULAH

Mercury / Kochav in Gemini squares Neptune / Rahav in Pisces May 22 and again during Mercury’s retrograde May 5. The square occurs again July 5 with Mercury direct. Decisions about your home life and partnerships – whether deciding to keep, discard, or change them in some way – need to be made in an utterly clearheaded way, and this time period is not conductive to clarity. Mercury conjunct Venus / Noga May 29 at Mercury retrograde; if you’ve been holding back communication around important life-issues, they’re sure to emerge now. Be utterly and ruthlessly honest with yourself before anyone else.

LIBRA / MOZNAYIM

Venus / Noga conjuncts the North Node May 17, opening a feeling of freedom and spaciousness about your fate, future, and life trajectory you haven’t felt in a long time. Suddenly you can see the forest for the trees, and make bold decisions which feel not simply right, but righteous. Full “Super Blood” Moon / Total Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius May 26 compels truth-telling for the sake of personal autonomy; speak your heart fearlessly. Venus enters sensitive Cancer June 2 and trines Jupiter/Tzedek June 3, fantastic luck in the realm of business and career. Ask and you shall receive!

SCORPIO / AKRAV

The Sun’s trine to Pluto May 17 powerfully stimulates your personal charisma, and Mars trine Neptune/Rahav May 31 energizes your imagination. However, the big event this month is the opposition of your traditional and modern planetary rulers: Mars / Ma’adim in Cancer opposite Pluto in Capricorn June 5. Dynamic tension between your logical thoughts and emotion-driven beliefs, especially around issues of security, comes to a head. Confronting your own fears is one thing, surrendering them to the Divine Will is another. Discerning between facts and feelings is imperative; a trusted, sober-minded friend can help open the gates of perception.

SAGITTARIUS / KESHET

Jupiter / Tzedek temporarily enters Pisces May 13, going retrograde in June and then back into Aquarius in July. This brief sojourn previews Jupiter in Pisces during much of 2022. Spiritual wisdom, big-picture thinking, faith, and optimism are finally (after what seems like the longest drought) restored. The Full “Super Blood” Moon / Total Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius May 26 returns you to your roots in more ways than one. You’ve been here before, but not as you are now: accumulated wisdom, hard-won experience, deeper self-knowledge, and fire-tested faith are your biggest assets. Venus trine Jupiter June 3: Jackpot!

CAPRICORN / GIDI

With Saturn/Shabbtai retrograde beginning May 23 and the Full “Super Blood” Moon / Total Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius May 26, you’ll be re-examining subconscious motivations behind recent lifestyle choices. If trauma triggers spurred these decisions, now is the time to unpack those long-repressed vulnerabilities and expose them to the light of consciousness to truly facilitate deep healing. Sun trine Saturn June 3, with Venus / Noga trine Jupiter / Tzedek. This empowers and supports safe space to review the feelings behind your actions, with wisdom, maturity, and self-care. Channel Tribal leader Dan’s fierce protectiveness around your own emotional well-being.

AQUARIUS / D’LI

Resistance to innovations you’ve initiated in the workplace come as a surprise, especially because your ideas are almost always for the greater good. Mercury/Kochav trines Saturn/Shabbtai May 12, supporting clearer communications; Venus/Noga trines Saturn May 19, empowering sober realism, and accurate assessment of the state of intimate relationships. Practice exquisite integrity in all communications with your friends, community, and affinity groups at the Full “Super Blood” Moon / Total Lunar Eclipse May 26. Saturn’s retrograde from May 23 prompts you to cut the fat from your budget. Meticulous truth-telling, to yourself and others, saves you a world of hurt.

PISCES / DAGIM

Your “mazal” is truly “tov” now: Jupiter/Tzedek’s summer sojourn through Pisces beginning May 13 is a taste of his longer stay in your sign through much of 2022. Dreams and visions, imagination and curiosity, faith and optimism are making a long-awaited comeback, and not a moment too soon! Venus/Noga square Neptune/Rahav May 27 and Mars/Ma’adim trine Neptune May 31, greatly energizing your creative flow. The big jackpot comes June 3 with a big, beautiful trine of Venus in Cancer to Jupiter in Pisces. Everything you touch can turn to gold; grace and favor are in your corner now. Enjoy!