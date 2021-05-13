Philip Manuel Allweiss, 60, died of cancer in Bonita Springs on May 3, 2021.

Unassuming and generous, Philip Manuel Allweiss made people feel cared for, whether it was hosting guests, fixing a car or giving handyman tips. He was happy to share the good life he enjoyed with his wife, Kat, at their homes in Highland, Mich., and Bonita Springs, Fla. However, as owners of Sol’s Complete Car Care in Berkley, work as well as play defined their lives.

Phil Allweiss, 60, died of cancer in Bonita Springs on May 3, 2021. The youngest of Salek “Sol” and Frieda (Schiller) Allweiss’ four children, Phil was born on Feb. 20, 1961. He was mechanically inclined like his dad. “Phil was ‘Sol, Jr.’ in our family,” Frieda said, “because he looked like him, walked like him and shared his interests.”

Brother Ben Allweiss recalled launching kit model rockets with young Phil in a field near home. After graduating from North Farmington High School, Phil completed technical school and became a master mechanic.

At age 13, Phil began working at Sol & Zygie’s Mobil gas station in Southfield. Two years later, in 1976, the owner brothers parted ways and opened separate auto repair shops. When Sol retired in 1987, Phil took over his father’s business, later joined by Kat, at the corner of 11 Mile and Greenfield roads.

The manager at Sol’s, Henry Bienenstock, was 14 and pumping gas when he met 10-year-old Phil, his eventual boss. “For the next 34 years, Phil and I shared every single event in each other’s lives. His family was my family, and my family was his. He was, first and foremost, my friend.”

Kat and Phil were introduced by her sister, Lauren, and Phil’s buddy, Scott. “It was love at first sight,” said Kat, who married her husband on Aug. 28, 1993. The heartbreak of their marriage happened Sept. 15, 1997, losing their infant daughter, Sara Sophia.

The couple volunteered together at a boxer rescue nonprofit. “Phil loved saving dogs, even when he was going through chemo,” Kat said. On weekends, they might waterski or ride one of their horses, but “traveling to explore islands and lying on beaches was our favorite pastime.”

Guests enjoyed relaxing on Phil’s boat rides across Highland Lake, perhaps to watch the sunset, and cruising on his boat in the Florida Gulf. Just for fun, his brother Jack Allweiss recalled a friendly cookoff between Phil and Jack’s chef son, Jon, “where the good-natured taunts flew across the kitchen.”

“Cousin Phil balanced a life filled with love and activities he cared about with a successful business,” said Janice Young.

Phil was the beloved husband of Kathryn “Kat” Allweiss, son and son-in-law of Frieda Allweiss and Carol Kozelski; brother and brother-in-law of Jack (Patty) Allweiss, Ben Allweiss and Ilana Moss; uncle of Jonathan Allweiss and Erin (Paul) Lietzan; nephew of Goldy Kriseman, and he leaves seven cousins.

He was the father of the late Sara Sophia Allweiss, son and son-in-law of the late Sol Allweiss and the late Edward Kozelski, uncle of the late David Allweiss, nephew of the late Zyga and the late Irma Allweiss, and grandson of the late Markus and the late Sara Schiller, and the late Jacob and the late Esther Allweiss.

A memorial service will be held in Michigan. Contributions may be made to Great Lakes Boxer Rescue, 5196 N. Vista Road, Sanford, MI 48657, greatlakesboxerrescue.org; American Cancer Society, 20450 Civic Center Drive, Southfield, MI 48076, donate3.cancer.org; or Holocaust Memorial Center, 28123 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334, www.holocaustcenter.org. Arrangements by Shikany Funeral Home of Bonita Springs, Fla.