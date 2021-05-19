One of Arthur Horwitz’s most notable accomplishments was establishing the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History in 2013.

Arthur Horwitz, publisher emeritus and former executive editor of the Detroit Jewish News, has officially been inducted into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame.

Horwitz was supposed to be inducted in 2020, but the ceremony was canceled due to COVID. This year, the ceremony was virtual.

Mike Smith, who worked closely with Horwitz as the Alene and Graham Landau Archivist Chair for the Detroit Jewish News Foundation, nominated him for the award.

Horwitz began his career in journalism in 1970 as a copy trainee at the New Haven (Conn.) Journal-Courier and sister publication the New Haven Register while working toward his bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut. He was also the editor-in-chief at the university’s student-run newspaper, the Daily Campus.

Horwitz pursued a master’s degree in public and private management at Yale University and returned to the journalism world in 1982 as manager of planning, research and marketing for the Baltimore Sun.

Horwitz left the Sun in May 1986 — at age 31 — to assume publishing responsibilities for the Jewish News.

Throughout his tenure at the JN, Horwitz oversaw all aspects of the JN and built long-standing relationships with other local ethnic/minority media outlets.

Horwitz served as past chair and co-chair of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission and was a past board chair of Detroit Public Television. He played a vital role in establishing New Michigan Media, a network of ethnic and minority publications in Michigan. Horwitz was also co-founder of the Black-Jewish Forum, a series of conversations throughout Southeast Michigan.

One of Horwitz’s most notable accomplishments was establishing the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History in 2013. After a devastating fire at the JN offices in 2002, Horwitz created the archives and the Detroit Jewish News Foundation to preserve the paper in digital format.

“It’s a special honor to join Philip Slomovitz, the founding editor and publisher of the Detroit Jewish News, in this Hall of Fame,” Horwitz said in his speech. “Mr. Slomovitz served his community, Jewish and general, with passion and insight for more than 70 years.”

“I’m also grateful to have been surrounded by a competent and caring staff, who embraced the role of the Detroit Jewish News as the community’s independent, trusted news source.”