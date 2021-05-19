Jewish Detroiters are trying their best to keep informed about the safety status of Israeli family and friends as Hamas bombards Israel with thousands of rocket launches.

Through WhatsApp, Facebook, emails and texts, Jewish Detroiters are trying their best to keep informed about the safety status of Israeli family and friends as Hamas bombards Israel with thousands of rocket launches.

When it is early evening on this side of the globe, social media posts come from Israel depicting the mundane of everyday life right now: rushing in the middle of the night to a safe room or shelter after sirens blare, if they are lucky to have one. Being disrupted to find shelter during life’s simplest pleasures, such as taking a shower, going to the beach, sleeping or baking a cheesecake for Shavuot.

Ilanit Atias of Farmington Hills is physically and mentally exhausted trying to communicate with her aging parents and large extended family in Ashkelon. Just 15 minutes away from the Gaza envelope, Ashkelon is perennially the target of Hamas violence and, this time, the sirens are relentless.

“My parents have no shelter, so they spend every night sleeping in the stairs,” said Atias, who is a Hebrew educator at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. “It has been an extremely difficult four days, and my family is basically in survival mode. Even with the technology to stay in touch, sometimes (my parents) do not always have the phone near them, so I don’t know anything. But I have a big family, so there is always someone I can contact to know about the safety of the others.”

Even before this latest wave of attacks from Hamas, Atias’ family suffered the loss of three grandparents from coronavirus. The family was about to observe the first yahrtzeit of her grandfather, but the danger of the rockets falling put plans on hold. Her last surviving grandmother has Alzheimer’s and is confused as to why she must continually enter the safe room of her home. Her caretaker, an Indian woman, was close friends with another Indian caretaker killed by a Hamas rocket that landed and destroyed an Ashkelon home where she worked.

“Israel is the only tiny country in the world that is Jewish, but we are humongous in terms of what we give to the world in terms of education, civilization and technology,” Atias said. “We expect nothing in return. All we want is a bit of empathy.”

Tzvi Koslowe moved from Israel to Southfield with his wife and children in 2018 to pursue work in real estate. As the Tzeva Adom (red color) app on his phone went off again to alert him of yet more rockets falling in Israel, he expressed great concern for the safety of his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, some who serve in the army. They live in Givat Shmuel and Petach Tikvah, where last week Hamas injured several people with a direct hit to an apartment building.

“My phone alerted me to the rockets falling, and when I saw it was in Petach Tikvah, I right away called my parents,” Koslowe said. “It was about 2 a.m. there, and I knew how close it was to where my parents lived. When I reached them, they were up watching television and they said it was very close to their home. They now sleep in the television room because it is closer to their bomb shelter, just in case they have to get there in a hurry.”

Koslowe said this is happening at a time just when things were feeling somewhat normal in Israel as COVID restrictions lifted. Now, certain things like gyms, malls and schools must shutter again.

“But this is life, and we get used to it,” Koslowe said. “Someone living outside of Israel would be shocked with thousands of rockets raining down on their towns, but for Israelis, we have a bit of a tougher skin.”

Hannan Lis, founder of Michigan Israel Business Bridge (now the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator), and his wife, Lisa, recently returned from an Israel visit with their children and grandchildren in Tel Aviv.

Lis said the barrage of rockets coming from Gaza is evidence of a “mistake” Israel has made in allowing money from Qatar to flow into the region that was supposed to go toward humanitarian efforts but is used instead by Hamas to buy weapons and build terror tunnels.

“Sometimes in the Middle East, you do things because you don’t have a choice,” said Lis, referring to relinquishing control over Gaza. “After 15 years, the realities of who is in Gaza is catching up with us.

“Israel has a caretaker government, and this was seen as a weakness by Hamas,” he continued. “Israel has been caught with its pants down because it underestimated the willingness of Hamas to use the opportunities in Jerusalem to its advantage. The mixture of Jerusalem Day, (the end of Ramadan) observances on the Temple Mount and the disturbances on a housing court case there created a perfect storm. It was a chance for Hamas to prove to the Palestinian people that Hamas and not the Palestinian Authority is the real power broker in the region.”

Lis said he is grateful for the rocket-intercepting power of the Iron Dome, “which is working beyond anyone’s expectations,” and also the support that Michigan Congressional representatives such as Brenda Lawrence, Elissa Slotkin and Sen. Gary Peters, who have expressed Israel’s right to protect itself.

Jonathan Gold of Novi said he feels “frustrated and sad” about the situation and worries for his friend Talya, who lives with her husband and three young children in the coastal town of Netanya.

On one of her posts, Gold said, she wrote that she was driving home alone at night and thought to herself: “What if the sirens go off and I can’t get home to my babies and they don’t know where I am? It makes me so sad to know that when the sirens go off (on Yom HaZikaron or Yom Hashoah), the first thing my 4-year-old son asks is, ‘Do we need to go into the mamad (safety room) again?’”