Dr. Guyer received the Jewish Federation William Davidson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

Dr. Dan G. Guyer, 74, of Huntington Woods, died May 1, 2021.

Raised in Detroit, Dr. Guyer attended Mumford High School and graduated from Wayne State University Medical School in 1971. As a psychiatrist, he served in private practice in Grosse Pointe and previously served as chief of psychiatry at Henry Ford Cottage Hospital. He was a beloved teacher through the hospital and the Wayne State University School of Medicine.

Dr. Guyer was a leader in many agencies and programs of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. He served as a member of local and national boards, including the Jewish Federations of North America. He was president of Jewish Home and Aging Services and co-chair on the Commission on Jewish Elder Care Services. He was also former chair of the Disabilities Workgroup of Jewish Federations of North America. He was a Wexner Fellow, as well as a president of Hillel Day School and a lay leader at Adat Shalom Synagogue.

Dr. Guyer received the Jewish Federation William Davidson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. At the ceremony last fall, Dr. Guyer said, “I look at our community and its leadership, and as I look at my children and grandchildren, the future seems to be in good hands. May our community go from strength to strength.”

Mark Hauser, recipient of Federation’s 2012 Butzel Award, first met Guyer in the late 1970s and worked with him on UJA’s Young Leadership Cabinet and at the Jewish Fund, where Guyer chaired the health care subcommittee.

“He was able to help my father-in-law, who after he sold his business, became very depressed, and Dan was just great with him and was able to turn him around so he could enjoy the rest of his life,” Hauser said. “His legacy was to never care about being in the limelight. A very humble person, and a person in whom others had confidence and looked up to.”

Joyce Keller, former executive director of JARC, is a family friend of the Guyers. Their relationship was a personal one, and she spent many Jewish holidays with the Guyers, including some legendary seders.

“That’s really where I got to know Dan the best because he had such an incredible love of Judaism and his seders were like none other,” Keller said. “There were always lots of people from all walks of the Guyers’ life and it was very special to be a part of.”

Keller said Dr. Guyer’s inclusiveness in those seders were reflective of his inclusiveness in general life. “He was a force,” Keller said. “He was somebody the community looked to for leadership.

“He was an amazing father who raised three unbelievable kids, who are so brilliant and accomplished; and it’s so much a reflection of the home they grew up in and the values they grew up with that he and Cheryl fostered,” Keller added.

Dr. Guyer’s daughter Sara Guyer said her father was a model within the community and within his own family. “He had a very clear idea about the kind of man, husband, father, grandfather, friend, doctor and member of the community he wanted to be, and he dedicated his life from the time he was very young to fulfilling that very clear vision,” Guyer said.

“He was unwavering in that sensibility and commitment. He loved his work, he loved to read, he loved to spend time with his grandchildren, he loved and cared deeply for my mother, and he loved the Detroit Jewish community and grew within it,” she added.

Dr. Guyer is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cheryl Guyer; his children, Sara Guyer (Scott Straus), Erica Guyer (Daniel Franklin) and Jonathan Guyer; and six grandchildren, Sadie Straus, Solomon Straus, Anna Franklin, Jacob Franklin, Samuel Franklin and Aerin Franklin. He is also survived by sister, Annie (Judge Benjamin) Friedman; sister-in-law, Elise (Dr. Marty) Levinson; brother-in-law, Neil Chapin (Diana Staneva) as well as many loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grandnephews, cousins, colleagues and a world of friends.

Dr. Guyer was the son of the late Edith and the late Abram Guyer, and brother of the late Dr. Martin (Sheila) Guyer.

Private graveside services were held at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions may be directed to Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit, jewishdetroit.org; or any Jewish charity of your choice. Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.