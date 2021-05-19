Dr. Steve Shanbom said the idea of the trip was not only inspired by the HMC event, but by family ties.

At the last live charity event at the Holocaust Memorial Center (HMC), a spark was lit inside Dr. Steve Shanbom.

“During the event, they always ask all of the survivors to stand up and be recognized, and you just saw how few people are still alive who are survivors,” Shanbom said. “I got an idea that if we could just spread the word to people and expose them to this, that could be a thing.”

Shanbom, an ophthalmologist in Berkley, has walked the walk in promoting Holocaust awareness: taking his staff to the HMC just before Passover.

Shanbom said the idea of the trip was not only inspired by the HMC event, but by family ties. His wife, Sherry, is the daughter of Holocaust survivors.

“Because of that, we’ve always been involved in the Holocaust Center, going to the charity event every year and being donors to the cause,” he said.

Due to survivors not being guides at the center right now due to the pandemic, Sherry served as a guide of sorts herself for the doctor’s staff.

“She was able to read some of her parents’ story that’s been told to us and to the grandkids, so she was able to put a little perspective on it from a child of survivors,” Shanbom said. “She gave about a 10-minute talk, and then we walked through the museum together.”

Shanbom received feedback from his staff about how interesting and shocking it was, with much of the staff not Jewish.

“What I said as the take-home message was that these were people … just like you and me, and one day because of who you are, someone could come into your home and take everything.” Shanbom’s goal in the visit is having Holocaust awareness snowball from his staff’s experience, and also to hopefully inspire other businesses to follow their lead.

“I think as business leaders, we can impact our community by exposing our staff in hopes they take their own families,” Shanbom said. “The more people who are educated on this, the more you can mitigate the deniers, but it also can tell the story because the survivors themselves aren’t going to be around much longer to tell it.”



Businesses can book the HMC for 10 or less by calling (248) 553-2400. General admission tickets can be purchased online at www.holocaustcenter.org.