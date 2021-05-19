Israelis offer an outpouring of aid to victims and families.

Most people know about the tragic accident that caused the deaths of 45 Orthodox individuals during the recent mass celebration of Lag b’Omer on Mount Meron in Israel. But do they know of the swift and effective response offered by so many? Unfortunately, Israelis have experienced many tragedies and people really know what to do.

By the next morning, countless individuals, companies and organizations had jumped to help. Food, lodging, phones and blood donations were offered by people across the religious, political and economic spectrums. These are screenshots of some of the offers. I couldn’t be prouder to be an Israeli. Am Yisrael Chai!

Translation: Maybe you can help me do a mitzvah … Do you know of any families of injured people who were admitted to Ziv Hospital who need a place to sleep this Shabbos? We are in walking distance from the hospital. We have available rooms in our home, meals and anything else that is needed.

Translation: El Al airline wishes condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the Mount Meron tragedy. The airline is offering to bring first-degree relatives (parents, siblings, children, spouses) directly to Israel from the U.S., the U.K., France and any other countries from which El Al flies. El Al is offering up to two tickets per family, free of charge, except airport taxes.

Translation: The reality is that Israeli Arabs who live near Meron have been working tirelessly for hours to assist as much as they can; non-religious people from Tel Aviv are standing in line to donate blood; and a kosher take-out restaurant (owned by religious Zionists) in Givat Shmuel is giving out food to families whose loved ones are still on the mountain and haven’t had time to prepare for Shabbos. The heart of this country is in the right place.

This was posted by a man who took the time to ask for help even after he lost his own brother in the tragedy. He was asking people to go to the funeral of a British tourist who did not have any family in Israel and the concern was he wouldn’t have a minyan. Almost 1,000 people attended.

Translation: Please forward. Ladies of Jerusalem: The widow Bergman (the wife of British tourist who died) is sitting shivah alone for her husband, Moshe, who died in the Meron tragedy and there are almost no visitors. (She is an English speaker). May whoever can come be blessed. (Note: The widow asked people to stop forwarding this message because hundreds of people showed up and had to wait for hours to pay their respects).

Aviva Zacks is a former teacher at Akiva Hebrew Day School, Bais Yaakov and Yeshiva Beth Yehudah. She made aliyah with her family in 2006.