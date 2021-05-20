Elana Hopman draws inspiration from her children as she creates a variety of handmade products.

Elana Hopman has always had a love for printed goods. A self-proclaimed “paper nerd,” the 37-year-old West Bloomfield resident grew up with a passion for beautiful stationery and letters. It’s a love she carried with her throughout her adult life, eventually making the art of print her full-time career.

The owner and founder of the calligraphy and stationery business Annabel Reese didn’t always have her eyes set on working with printed products. In fact, after moving from her hometown of Farmington Hills to New York City to attend college at New York University, Hopman began to work in digital content.

She spent long hours at her desk, often staring at a computer. It didn’t feel artistic enough for the digital content strategist, who began to turn to calligraphy classes as a creative outlet. “I fell in love with it,” she recalls. “It was like a meditation for me.”

Hopman says calligraphy was soothing and calming, a hobby that helped her unwind after a long day at work. Though it started as a passion project, she soon found herself sending letters to friends and creating calligraphy for their weddings. Other people began to take notice of Hopman’s work, and she started to develop a side business of creating printed products.

In 2014, a year after moving back to Michigan with her husband, Bret, she had her first child, Annabel. “After having her and working in the corporate world, I knew I needed a change for my own mental health,” Hopman says. She felt it was best for her growing family, which soon included her second daughter, Reese, to take her side calligraphy and print business full time.

By 2018, Hopman made her dream a reality and launched her calligraphy and stationery business Annabel Reese, named after her two daughters. Hopman now has a third child, Andrew, who she says isn’t in the name but is an “active participant in everything else.”

“It’s part of the reason why I have the business,” Hopman says of her three children. “It’s to show them that you can do something that you like and that brings you enjoyment and income.”

She draws inspiration from her children as she creates a variety of handmade products. Hopman’s services at Annabel Reese include invitation design, signage, envelope addressing and onsite services (like live calligraphy events at high-end retail stores such as Burberry), the latter of which Hopman says have temporarily stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her invitations come in letterpress, foil and digital formats, while signage includes welcome signs, bar signs and seating charts. Hopman’s work aligned perfectly with weddings, which she says helped grow her business and scale it out to include other services. Now, as many weddings are postponed or smaller in size, she’s focusing on building the wholesale side of her brand.

Celebrating Judaism

Hopman has a variety of card lines, but one of her biggest draws is a line that celebrates Jewish culture. “I felt that there was a gap in what was available for Jewish-themed cards,” she explains. “They were either super religious or over-the-top kitschy. I wanted to create something that was in-between.”

Meeting in the middle, Hopman created beautiful Jewish-centric cards that featured common Hebrew phrases written out in English so they could be more accessible for a variety of Jewish audiences. “It brought in the Jewish culture that I grew up with,” says Hopman, an alumna of Hillel Day School, “and combined it with my calligraphy.”

Most of her cards feature her own handwriting mixed with different fonts and illustrations. “I have a ton of Chanukah cards,” she explains.

Hopman’s bestseller in the Jewish-themed card line is a simple card made with marble and foil print. “I really like high-quality paper,” she says. “I appreciate stationery that feels good and is easy to write on.”

In a world that has become increasingly more digital, especially during the pandemic as many services and businesses went online, Hopman says receiving tangible paper and printed goods is a heartwarming feeling.

“I think there’s just something really special about a handwritten note,” she explains. “Everything is digital, so it’s special when you do receive something in the mail that’s not just a bill or a magazine or a catalog. That’s something that really stands out in your mailbox.”