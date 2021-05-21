Selections include films portraying people of color, family films, Holocaust movies, Israeli movies, an LGBT film, two films involving food, a movie about art and more.

The 20th annual Ann Arbor Jewish Film Festival (AAJFF) begins this month with 22 films, including two short film programs.

The festival starts May 22 and runs through Aug. 24.

Noemi Herzig, director of Jewish Cultural Arts and Adult Education for the Ann Arbor JCC, believes the spread-out schedule allows time for moviegoers to take the movies in.

“It’s such an eclectic festival this year, we have a little bit for everybody,” she said. “The committee worked very hard to come up with a varied selection.”

The festival takes place under the Ann Arbor JCC banner and partners with the Michigan Theater, with all film screenings and events taking place via Michigan Theater’s online platform, AgileLink.

Selections include films portraying people of color, family films, Holocaust movies, Israeli movies, an LGBT film, two films involving food, a movie about art and more.

The two short film programs include a documentary short program and a narrative short program. Audience members will rate each documentary short and narrative short and determine which one will receive their respective festival awards.

Pierluigi Erbaggio, the organizing committee chair of Metro Detroit’s Italian Film Festival USA, played a major role in curating the short film programs. Thea Glicksman, a new member of the AAJFF committee, made the connection between the two parties.

A Film Festival Pass allows access to all online film screenings and programs and costs $180.

You can also rent individual movies for $12 each, while Michigan Theater members can rent for $10 per film.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available, with wide-ranging benefits available for the different levels including specific sponsor listing, dinners and sponsor events.

Sponsors and festival pass holders will have access to the Michigan Theater’s premium streaming service once they have created an account and signed up on the Michigan Theater’s website. This will allow access to all festival films without any additional payment.

To purchase festival passes, rent specific movies, become a sponsor or to learn more, visit film.jccannarbor.org.