Two workshops will be held on May 25 and on June 1.

Thrift stores are a $10.6 billion industry in the U.S. with market size expected to increase by 2.3% in 2021.

Council Re|Sale in Metro Detroit, operated by National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI), is meeting that demand head-on by holding Zoom workshops for budget-conscious fashionistas titled “Dressing is a Puzzle: Let’s Put it Together.”

Council Re|Sale in Berkley is known for featuring high-end clothing including designer wear, professional attire, shoes and evening wear, all donated by members of the community. For example, currently on sale is an unworn bridal gown by French designer Lanvin, complete with a $7,000 price tag, on sale now for $2,000 (U.S. Size 8 for interested brides-to-be).

But Council Re|Sale also has fashion items from as low as $1. Store manager Delores Hendrix offers a new bargain every day, called “Delores’ Daily Deal,” plus frequent shoppers earn $10 Council Cash for every $50 pre-tax purchase to spend on a future visit.

As for the Zoom workshops, Susie Jacob, a vice president at NCJW|MI, explained they were prompted by the age-old dilemma we all face. “You open up your closet and stare at so many clothes, then complain that you have nothing to wear. Our workshops will help everyone spruce up and reimagine their outfits and help solve the puzzle of what to wear,” she said.

Two upcoming workshops will be held, the first on May 25 when Sandi Matz, a past president of NCJW|MI, will present “AM to PM, The Knack of Dressing in Black.”

On June 1, the program will be “Accessories, Accessories,” showcasing how everything from shoes to hats, from jewelry to jackets, can create entirely new outfits with the clothes you already own. Both virtual workshops begin at 7 p.m. and you can register at councilresale.net.

“All store proceeds support the projects we do to help Detroit-area women, children and families in need,” Jacob said, such as Back 2 School Store and Backpack Project for homeless children. “Our Kosher Meals on Wheels is another important project, and we have seen an increase in demand from vulnerable elders in our community since the pandemic.”

Council Re|Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 3297 W. 12 Mile in Berkley.