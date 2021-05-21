“The Hawk” is a massive 245,000-square-foot multipurpose community recreation center with an adjoining 42-acre park.

Billy Slobin has Farmington Hills Harrison High School blood running through his veins.

He played football at Harrison and was the football team’s volunteer strength and conditioning coach from 1986 until the high school closed in 2019.

His two sons played football for Harrison.

Slobin looks at the former high school every day he’s at work. His Supreme Lending mortgage office is across W. 12 Mile from the ex-high school.

Slobin wasn’t happy about the Farmington School Board’s decision to close Harrison because of declining enrollment.

But Slobin is happy about “The Hawk,” Harrison’s reincarnation by the city of Farmington Hills as a massive 245,000-square-foot multipurpose community recreation center with an adjoining 42-acre park.

Why is the place called “The Hawk”? Harrison sports teams were called the Hawks. A virtual legacy wall inside “The Hawk” will keep alive memories of the high school.

“They did a beautiful job there. Nobody is more eager to join the fitness club and start exercising there,” Slobin said. “I know some ex-Harrison football players and other friends of mine are interested in joining, too.”

Slobin said he and his son Jake took a walk around “The Hawk” property last week and came away impressed.

“I’ve been watching the renovation from a distance. I’m as happy about it as I can get,” Billy Slobin said. “At least the high school wasn’t made into condos and it didn’t become a parking lot.”

For more information on “The Hawk,” go to www.thehawkfh.com.

Under John Herrington, Harrison’s only football coach, the Hawks won a state-record 443 games and 13 state championships starting in 1970.

Slobin and other Harrison football coaches went to North Farmington High School, which also in the Farmington School District, after Harrison closed and are now working in the North Farmington football program.