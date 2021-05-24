Biden’s pronouncement comes days after leading national Jewish organizations urged him to speak out.

WASHINGTON (JTA) — President Joe Biden on Monday condemned attacks on Jews in the United States and overseas, saying “they must stop.

His pronouncement on Twitter came days after leading national Jewish organizations urged him to speak out.

“The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop,” Biden tweeted. “I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor.”

Attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions in the United States appear to have spiked since the launch of hostilities two weeks ago between Israel and Hamas. The Biden administration last week helped Egypt broker a ceasefire, but the attacks on Jewish communities abroad have continued.

On Friday, five major national Jewish groups wrote to Biden urging him to speak out on the issue and address it through legislation and initiatives.

By Ron Kampeas