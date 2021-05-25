Holocaust Memorial Center can tailor a Virtual Museum Eperience to focus on a particular subject, like ghettos, or focus on themes, a popular way teachers like HMC to approach the sessions.

The Holocaust Memorial Center (HMC) has launched the Virtual Museum Experience (VME), a new online program for students learning about the Holocaust.

When the pandemic hit and HMC had to shut down, HMC’s Education Department knew they didn’t want to stop teaching the lessons of the Holocaust.

The team began strategizing how to take the museum experience to students virtually, customizing the content for each particular classroom and staying true to the curriculum. They then came up with a plan.

“A member of our education staff can basically Zoom into the classroom, and using photos of artifacts and survivor testimony clips, can have a conversation with the students and teach about the Holocaust,” said Ruth Bergman, HMC education director.

Each VME session is facilitated by a HMC educator via Zoom or Google Meet, and lasts approximately 45 minutes. Artwork created by survivors are also among the audio-visual assets incorporated into VME sessions.

HMC can tailor a VME to focus on a particular subject, like ghettos, or focus on themes, a popular way teachers like HMC to approach the sessions.

Overarching themes from which teachers can choose include Propaganda; Pyramid of Hate (how could the Holocaust happen); Choice and Responsibility; Resistance; Resilience and Returning to Life; and Camps/Final Solution.

Once a teacher expresses interest in scheduling a VME, a Holocaust Memorial Center educator has a one-on-one call with the teacher to discuss what the students are learning and the themes that shape the VME content, tailored to each classroom.

Usually, more than 35,000 students from across the state take field trips to the HMC annually. More than 6,500 students will have participated in a VME within the first five months of 2021. HMC plans to continue the VME program after all capacity restrictions are lifted, due to its massive success.

“It has been so much more positive and desired than we even thought,” Bergman said. “We launched the program in February and, so far, we’ve reached 6,413 students. By the time we’re done with the end of the school year, we’ll have reached over 8,000 students.

“It’s exciting and very heartening for us because with the rise in antisemitism and prejudice, Holocaust education can’t stop,” Bergman added. “The fact that teachers want us to continue teaching their students and we’re able to continue doing what we do, it’s so important and we’re grateful we have this technology that allows us to do it.”

Currently, the Holocaust Memorial Center is booking VMEs for the summer and fall. Teachers can email VME@holocaustcenter.org to schedule a VME.

HMC is open Sunday through Thursday with timed appointment tickets available. Beginning Memorial Day weekend, HMC will be offering public tours on a limited basis. Visit holocaustcenter.org for more info.