Faculty nominate students who have made standout academic achievements and have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.8 in Judaic studies courses.

Every spring the Frankel Center for Judaic Studies at University of Michigan honors a graduate with the Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award.

This year’s recipient is Miriam Saperstein of Huntington Woods, who uses the pronoun they. In addition to majoring in Judaic Studies, Saperstein also minored in creative writing.

“This award really is a reflection of my excellent professors who helped me take on challenges both academic and personal during my time in undergrad,” Saperstein said. “It’s as much a testament to their teaching as it is to my learning.”

Professor Devi Mays said Saperstein was one of the most impressive students she has had the pleasure of teaching.

“They are a thoughtful and astute writer, researcher, and thinker, whose classroom contributions propelled discussion forward and encouraged other students to think more deeply about entrenched historical narratives,” said Mays.

After graduation, Saperstein plans on working with the U-M history department on Michigan in the World, an internship program where students, in partnership with the Bentley Historical Library and the College of Literature, Science and the Arts, develop online public exhibitions of research about the history of U-M and its relationships with the wider world. Saperstein then plans on attending Wayne State University’s Master’s in Library and Information Science program.