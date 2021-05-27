Participants will hear from prominent government officials as well as leaders from the Jewish community and civil rights organizations, among others.

With a surge of antisemitism in the United States and around the world, Thursday, May 27 has been declared a Day of Action Against Antisemitism.

As a result, the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit is teaming up with several organizations by hosting a virtual rally against antisemitism.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. Click here to register.

During the Day of Action Against Antisemitism, organizations such as the Jewish Federations of North America, Orthodox Union, Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, and others will provide tools to amplify your community voice.

