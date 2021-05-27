Members of the community are invited to attend this free event, during which JHSM will review the highlights of the past year, in addition to featuring Gallagher’s talk.

Jewish Historical Society of Michigan (JHSM) announced that its Annual Meeting will feature Patrick Gallagher, president and founder of Gallagher & Associates. Gallagher will be speaking on “Why Jewish Museums Matter.”

JHSM’s Annual Meeting takes place at 7 p.m. Monday, June 7, via Zoom. Members of the community are invited to attend this free event, during which JHSM will review the highlights of the past year, in addition to featuring Gallagher’s talk.

“We are thrilled to have Patrick Gallagher speak,” said JHSM Executive Director Catherine Cangany. “Gallagher & Associates is an internationally recognized museum planning and design firm.

“Patrick himself is deeply knowledgeable and will give us an inside look at the firm’s recent work, including the new Beit Hatfutsot (Museum of the Jewish People) in Tel Aviv.”

Register for the event at michjewishhistory.org/calendar.