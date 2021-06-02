There are some journeys that simply cannot be compared to Dr. Edward Malinowski and his path to becoming a well-respected cardiologist right here in Detroit.

Everyone’s journey to medicine is vastly different. Some may expect to go into medicine from a young age, while others may even find their calling while working in a completely different field years into their already established career. However, there are some journeys that simply cannot be compared to Dr. Edward Malinowski and his path to becoming a well-respected cardiologist right here in Detroit.

Before becoming a cardiologist, as a young boy, Dr. Malinowski and his family suffered through the Holocaust. In February, via Zoom, the medical students at Wayne State University and Oakland University had the opportunity to hear the detailed and deeply personal story told by Dr. Malinowski from how he had survived the Holocaust to the beginnings of his love and calling for medicine.

To be able to talk to other members of the medical community through Hillel of Metro Detroit’s Jewish Medical Student Association (JMSA) at Wayne State University and Hillel of Metro Detroit’s JeMSA student organization at Oakland University and listen to Dr. Malinowski’s personal memoir was heartwarming. Remembering the Holocaust is of great importance to the Jewish community, and Dr. Malinowski captured his story with elegance and emotion, while also telling us the history of the Holocaust itself.

It is rare to hear a first-hand account and, with survivor numbers dwindling, this was a special learning experience.

We deeply thank Dr. Malinowski for sharing stories of his childhood, as he and his family evaded Nazi soldiers from the Warsaw Ghetto to Zyrardow.

By telling his experience to the next generation, Dr Malinowski is helping our medical community thrive. Through events like these, Detroit’s future medical professionals will be better equipped to recognize discrimination and act consciously when action needs to be taken against it.

Daniel Lenchner has just completed his first year at Wayne State University School of Medicine.