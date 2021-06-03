This SOAR event will provide an opportunity to hear Marcie Sillman share her extensive history and insights on the future of public radio with her audience.

The Society of Active Retirees (SOAR), presents a conversation with Marcie Sillman entitled “Public Radio, Before, During and After the 45th President.” This special event will take place live by Zoom on Wednesday, June 9, at 2 p.m.

Sillman worked in public radio for 35 years, retiring as a cultural journalist with NPR’s Seattle affiliate. She will provide attendees of this event an exclusive look at the role of public radio, including its niche as a local news source and its ability to thrive in a hostile political environment.

The shape, size and conduct of the media industry have dramatically changed in recent years. Evolving technology, failing newspapers and a government anti-journalism onslaught are three of the many factors that have changed the way the media functions and the way consumers see and understand the world.

Sillman was born and raised outside of Detroit. She holds a degree in Chinese from the University of Michigan and a certificate in Indonesian Languages from Cornell University. While at Cornell she started working at the student radio station, fell in love with broadcast journalism and decided to pursue it as a career. In her nearly 40 years in public radio, she has been a strong advocate for the arts community and women’s rights, producing hundreds of stories for national outlets such as the BBC, NPR and Dance Media publications. She is the recipient of numerous awards.

This SOAR event will provide an opportunity to hear Sillman share her extensive history and insights on the future of public radio with her audience. The event is live via Zoom and open to the public, as well as the SOAR membership, for a fee of $10. Pre-registration is required. Registration can be handled online at www.soarexplore.com or by calling the SOAR office at 248-626-0296.