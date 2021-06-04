Cuisine in Detroit celebrates 15 years of creating delicious French-style dishes.

Celebrating its anniversary this month, many say that his restaurant is better today than even those two highly prestigious ones where he used to be executive chef.

There wasn’t much doubt after dining at the French-style restaurant where Paul Grosz is also its owner-executive chef … and is also noted for doing its own baking of assorted breads and elegant pastries that include a bevy of luscious offerings that do much in satisfying palates with eyes closed.

Located on Lothrup Rock, a block north of West Grand Boulevard and the Fisher Building, Detroit, Paul’s Cuisine has made many friends with its French style of cooking … They came and opened with an outstanding reputation that made his offerings noted ones.

Paul knows great food, served by a great yearning to own his own restaurant as in the dreams of many chefs from the time they go to culinary school to become dining stalwarts … It takes more than dreams to own a restaurant that is as good or better than others.

In the many years since opening, Paul has proven much … not the least of which is his culinary skills will bring people back … His magnificent food styling also comes with an experience of working under world-famous French chef Jean Banchet at Le Francais in Wheeling, Illinois, studying pastry at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, training at great French restaurants and coming here to be executive chef for 10 years at The Whitney.

It may not be rare for a restaurant, as example, for a chef to prepare many items, but Paul does things like roasting his Dover sole with a Moroccan spice, etc. … like some foods poached in red wine … Elegant dishes like white anchovies and much more.

And what would a French style restaurant be without an excellent fine wine list? You’ll find one at Cuisine.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … Morris had fled his native country, sold his assets and made five sets of solid gold dentures with his cash, well above the limit he could bring into the United States … When he arrived in New York, the customs officer asked why anybody would want five sets of gold dentures.

Morris explained, “Jews who keep kosher have two separate sets of dishes for meat products and dairy products. But I am so religious I also have separate sets of teeth.”

The customs officer said, “Well, that accounts for two sets of teeth. What about the other three?”

“Very religious Jews use separate dishes for Passover, as an example,” Morris said, “but I am so Orthodox, I have separate teeth for Passover meat and Passover dairy food.”

The customs official shook his head and said, “You must be a man of very strong faith to have separate teeth for meat and dairy products and likewise for Passover. That accounts for four sets of teeth. What about the fifth set?”

Morris looked around and spoke softly, “To tell the truth,” he said, “once in a while I like a ham sandwich.”

CONGRATS … To Mark Kopitz on his 80th birthday … To Jerry Gurwin on his 87th birthday.

Email: dannyraskin2132@gmail.com.