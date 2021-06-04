Sandy Silver describes her piece of the store as “upscale resale.”

When Sandy Silver, a long-time store volunteer at Council Re|Sale (3297 W. 12 Mile Road, Berkley), saw the abundance of merchandise that needed organizing in the Home Accessories room last November, she was up for the challenge. The store had been closed for several months earlier in the pandemic, and staff and volunteers were coping with new COVID-19 safety rules and a backlog of items to be sorted.

“Before the pandemic, I was an avid flea market and estate sale shopper. I really missed sorting through lovely home items,” said Silver, a retired social worker who now works part-time at Wayne State University’s School of Social Work.

Council Re|Sale, run by National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI), is one of the oldest resale shops in Metro Detroit and has always been known for featuring high-end clothing donated by generous community members.

When the pandemic happened, with everyone isolated and clearing out their closets and their homes, even more donations than usual came in. Amongst those donations were crystal glasses, beautiful china (even Limoges and Tiffany), art, textiles, linens, pottery and more.

So, Silver, who lives in Southfield, got to work. “I turned the room upside down, rearranging everything and displaying items in groups, creating table settings such as red, white and blue for the 4th of July, adding a wedding-themed shelf with candlesticks and photos frames, and even an Asian-inspired section,” she said.

“Now there are so many beautiful items available at budgets for everyone. We had a Tiffany vase on sale for $50, and a Limoges sweet dish on sale for $20, but there is also a pretty rimmed pie dish for $2.”

A set of Waterford Crystal wine goblets are selling for $50 per glass, and they still have their original $200 stickers.

The former Home Accessories room has now been renamed Home Décor and, as Silver describes it, her piece of the store is definitely “upscale resale.”

Silver is now the dedicated volunteer for the room, and some of her fellow volunteers call her “The Stager.” However, if you are looking for an inexpensive kitchen item, like a $1 pie server, some everyday china for your college student or even an interesting gift, bargains are still there.

“None of this would be possible without such supportive donors,” added Silver, who is also a long-time volunteer with NCJW|MI’s Kosher Meals on Wheels program. “Without their gifts, I couldn’t have created what I see as a one-stop shopping experience for people who love decorating their homes.”

Proceeds from Council Re|Sale benefit NCJW|MI’s community and advocacy projects. For more information, call (248) 548-6664 or go to www.councilresale.net.