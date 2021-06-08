The students may use some of their Specs diploma credits at LTU to pursue associate’s or bachelor’s degrees in the media, technology and design fields.

Lawrence Technological University (LTU) became the new home of the Specs Howard School of Media Arts as of June 1.

Specs Howard has offered courses in radio and television broadcasting, graphic design and digital media arts since 1970, and has graduated more than 15,000 alumni in these fields.

LTU has had a relationship with the Specs Howard School since 2004, when an agreement allowed Specs Howard students to transfer various coursework to LTU’s certificate and degree programs in media communication. Many students have taken advantage of that plan.

“Lawrence Tech is proud to continue the legacy that Jerry Liebman (aka Specs Howard) created over 51 years ago, relying on the extensive knowledge and experience that Dick Kernen brought to Specs Howard,” said LTU President Virinder Moudgil. “It is a fitting tribute to welcome an iconic program like Specs Howard on our campus. Lawrence Tech’s founders forged a path for technological innovation nearly 90 years ago, and Specs did the same with broadcasting, music, video and graphic design.”

Some Specs faculty are expected to be hired as adjuncts at LTU to help students complete their coursework and then take advantage of additional new degree opportunities. The students may use some of their Specs diploma credits at LTU to pursue associate’s or bachelor’s degrees in the media, technology and design fields.

Howard said, “I am so grateful for this partnership. The staff and faculty at LTU will ensure that Specs Howard School students are well trained for the careers of the future. The relationship we have had with LTU over the years has been successful because of our shared passion for and dedication to guiding our students along a positive career path.”

Specs Howard School President Martin Liebman said, “Partnering with Lawrence Technological University makes perfect sense. Our long-standing relationship with LTU has built a foundation for a program that will help Specs Howard students go even further than before. I look forward to watching the students excel in their fields and continue to make us proud.”