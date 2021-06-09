Tensions remain high amid ongoing threats of violence across the country and internationally aimed at people of the Jewish faith.

I hope this letter finds you safe and healthy as we emerge from the shadows of the COVID-19 pandemic to the promise of a brighter day.

Please know the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and our local police agencies and public safety departments are working in concert to support your community and faith. Tensions remain high amid ongoing threats of violence across the country and internationally aimed at people of the Jewish faith.

I am a member of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) and, since 2008, the Sheriff’s Office has assigned investigators to JTTF. We work with our federal partners to monitor potential threats and concerns. Additionally, we work closely with the U.S. Department of Justice Anti-Hate Crime Unit to identify, track and address unlawful acts of hate.

The Sheriff’s Office has maintained a zero-tolerance policy with respect to these acts and is committed to combating hate crimes and hate incidents should they occur. While there are no current threats in Oakland County or the surrounding area, we remain vigilant and ready to respond immediately in the event issues of concern are presented to our agency.

If you are not in an area patrolled by the Sheriff’s Office, I encourage you to work with your local police agencies and public safety departments to develop a plan and strategy to address any safety concerns. Such collaborations are important as they educate, build trust and increase the likelihood that community members will report acts of hate to their respective law enforcement agencies. If called upon, we stand ready to assist you and our partner agencies across Oakland County.

As your Sheriff, my mission is clear: to protect you. In that, I will never waiver. If there are ways in which the Sheriff’s Office can assist you, or if you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to call my office directly.

Michael J. Bouchard, CHPP, is the Oakland County Sheriff.