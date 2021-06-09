The focus for this year is getting men back to the doctor after widespread delaying of regular preventative care because of COVID.

Continuing a legacy of spotlighting men’s health needs and honoring prostate cancer survivors for Men’s Health Week, the MIU Men’s Health Foundation will host three events supporting those efforts.

This year, the focus for the week is getting men back to the doctor and reinforcing the importance of regular checkups with so many people delaying their regular preventative care in the past 15 months because of COVID.

“The COVID pandemic had a significant impact across the globe, and there’s evidence that there’s over 20 million screening opportunities missed this past year due to COVID,” said Dr. Michael Lutz, founder of the MIU Men’s Health Foundation. “It’s really important that we get all these men back into the fold and resume their proper screening and healthcare opportunities,” Lutz said.

Kicking off Men’s Health Week will be the Cogs & Kegs event, bringing cyclists together for a group ride through Metro Detroit, starting and ending at Griffin Claw in Birmingham on Monday, June 14. The event raises awareness for men’s health-related issues and recognizes first responders and the increased health risks their careers impose, especially during the pandemic.

The 30-mile ride begins at 6:30 p.m. and the 10-mile ride at 7 p.m. To join either ride, cyclists can register online for $30. Cyclists who register the day-of will pay $35. The event will begin with basic health screenings, including blood pressure and BMI assessments, and Kroger will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations on site.

The 13th annual Run for the Ribbon Gala is being reimagined this year at TopGolf in Auburn Hills on Thursday, June 17. Attendees can enjoy three hours of golf, dinner, beer and wine, live music and more. Tickets can be purchased online for $149 for an individual ticket or $900 for six tickets. All money raised will fund critical health assessments at the Men’s Health Event held in the fall to screen for prostate cancer and provide other vital tests.

Men’s Health Week will culminate with the Run for the Ribbon: Stroll for Survivorship on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20. Held on Father’s Day at the Detroit Zoo since 2009, the Run for the Ribbon attracts more than 1,500 survivors and supporters to run or walk each year in honor of loved ones in their journey of prostate cancer survivorship. The event this year will be held as a stroll through the zoo, starting at 8 a.m.

All stroll participants should register at www.MIURunfortheRibbon.org. The entry fee is $30 and covers the stroll, a performance shirt, refreshments and admission to the Detroit Zoo on the day of the event. All money raised will fund critical health assessments at the Men’s Health Event held in the fall to screen for prostate cancer and provide other vital tests.

For information, visit miumenshealthfoundation.org/calendar.