Michigan State Hillel is in need of participants for its Birthright Israel trip on Aug. 1-11.

After a year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Birthright Israel is back.

Michigan State Hillel is in need of participants for its Birthright Israel trip on Aug. 1-11.

As of press time, only 13 students had signed up to participate in the MSU Birthright Israel trip. MSU Hillel is looking for eight more participants to fill the empty spots for the trip.

The MSU Hillel will lead the Birthright Israel trip for college students 18-22 years of age. Twenty-two students will embark on the 10-day exploration of Israel’s holy land. The students will be accompanied by two Hillel staff members, three Israelis (one will be an armed security guard) and a tour guide.

The trip will be held with a few precautions due to COVID-19 regulations. All participants must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination by uploading a photo of their vaccination card on the Israel Outdoors application. Next, travelers must be tested for COVID 72 hours before the flight to Israel. After landing in Israel, travelers will be tested again. All COVID tests must yield a negative result to participate on the Birthright Israel trip.

In July, restrictions will be updated further for the trip.

Participants must also provide their own means of transportation to John F. Kennedy International Airport and arrive four hours before their flight.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 10.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Israel and 56.7% of the population is fully vaccinated (the highest vaccination rate in the world.)

The August Birthright Israel trip will be advised by MSU birthright coordinator Mina Fedderly, a graduate of Bradley University, who traveled to Israel with the University of Minnesota Hillel along with her brother and cousin.

If you or anyone you know may be in interested in the trip, visit Israeloutdoors.com/msu to sign up or contact Mina Fedderly at mina@msuhillel.org.