Tammuz 5781: Homing in on the living waters

Tammuz is the Cardinal Water sign of Cancer/Sartan, the Tribe of Reuven, and the only Moon-ruled month of the Jewish Year. Yacov’s blessing to Reuven in Genesis 49:4 describes him as “unstable as water” ( פחז כמים ), appearing again only in Ezekiel 47:2, describing the “running” waters ( מים מפכים ) of the Third (Messianic) Temple. This denotes a special kind of movement associated with the flowing, instigative characteristic of Cancer, linked to the living waters of the future House of G*d: unstable, unpredictable, fluid, initiating, always ultimately homing in on “home”, in whatever form that may take. This particularistic definition of “home” as embodied by Reuven evolves into the universalistic “home” of the future “House of prayer for all people”.

The New Moon / “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse of June 10, with both luminaries conjunct Mercury / Kochav retrograde ushers in Rosh Chodesh Tammuz with a crisis in communications. Mars / Ma’adim enters Leo June 11, demanding noble and unselfish leadership. The second of 2021’s three Saturn/Shabbtai – Uranus/Oron conjunctions occurs on June 14, with Mercury and the North Node trine Saturn, supporting innovative approaches to radical change within traditional frameworks. Jupiter/Tzedek retrograde in Pisces from June 20 at Tekufah Tammuz, the Summer Solstice, invites reassessment and readjustment of spiritual goals. Venus/Noga opposite Pluto June 23 is not above a power play, and the Full “Super” Moon in Capricorn June 24 fully supports all measures towards stability and security, even Draconian ones. Venus in Leo opposite Saturn in Aquarius July 6 demonstrates the stresses of individual right vs. collective responsibility.

May we like Reuven do our tikkun, elevating the narrowest understanding of identity to the broadest perception of what intimately, innately, and universally connects all of us, and in so doing, bring the living waters of Moshiach-consciousness into this world.

ARIES / TALEH

Focus on family during Chodesh Tammuz but cultivate self-awareness; the New Moon / “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse June 10 reflects potential for incendiary communications due to impatience. Mars / Ma’adim enters fiery Leo June 11, turning up the heat on an already smoldering summer. Tensions rise when Mars opposite Saturn / Shabbtai, trine Chiron, and square Uranus / Oron July 1-3. Your wisest tactic like Tribal leader Yehuda is courageous, truthful, and direct negotiation with opposing powers. You may find help from hidden allies and influential silent supporters, but only if you share your frustrations without blaming others.

TAURUS / SHOR

Power struggles within relationships June 23 at the opposition of Venus / Noga and Pluto lead to challenges around issues of control when Venus opposes Saturn / Shabbtai July 6. Security and stability concerns are your priority, but partnership is more than simply managing the risk / reward ratio. Listen closely to your significant other June 12 at the Venus/Chiron square; if you’ve adjusted based on empathy and a desire to prioritize healing and wholeness, you’ll see improvement around July 7; if you ignore what you’re hearing expect the unexpected July 8 at the square of Venus to Uranus/Oron.

GEMINI / T’OMIM

New Moon / “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse in Gemini June 10 during Mercury / Kochav retrograde may ask you to rethink everything you’ve planned in recent months. If an idea is solid, it will survive scrutiny. Don’t be afraid to closely examine hidden details. Mercury direct after June 22 but things aren’t truly back on track until after the 4th of July. Repair wounded relationships with humility and empathy June 28-30. Mercury squares Neptune / Rahav July 6, revealing distorted perceptions you may have taken as objective reality in early June. Apologies are essential for mending broken trust.

CANCER / SARTAN

Chodesh Tammuz is your natal month, and you’re feeling extra emotional and unsettled around the New Moon / “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse June 10. You’d like guarantees but all you’re getting are promises. The Full “Super” Moon in Capricorn June 24 illuminates your need for a wise partner’s emotional containment. Last Quarter Moon in Aries July 1 brings closure to a career situation you’ve been working to resolve for months. New Moon in Cancer July 9 is your real “New Moon” and time to review your intentions for the year ahead. Accept no substitutes for The Real Thing.

LEO / ARYEH

Sun and Moon conjunct Mercury/Kochav retrograde at the New Moon / “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse June 10, potentially big drama around misperceived miscommunications. Be impeccable with your words and keep receipts to prove that you said what you said. Look very closely at details involved in promises you’ve made June 13 when the Sun squares Neptune/Rahav. You may need to adjust expectations and refine assurances to others regarding your level of commitment at the Summer Solstice/Tekufah Tammuz June 20. Sun square Chiron and trine Neptune July 5-6; the warmth of your loyalty and generosity is a healing balm.

VIRGO / BETULAH

New Moon / Solar “Ring of Fire” Eclipse in Gemini conjunct Mercury/Kochav retrograde June 10 creates doubt around career and professional decisions made under internal pressure in recent months. First Quarter Moon in Virgo June 17 gives you the opportunity to reevaluate choices and perhaps dial back certain declarations you made in the heat of emotional overwhelm. Mercury direct makes a square to Neptune/Rahav July 6, revealing new information you didn’t possess at the last retrograde square in early June. Support may come from unexpected sources, some of which will surprise you. You are allowed to change your mind!

LIBRA / MOZNAYIM

Venus/Noga square Chiron and sextile Uranus / Oron June 12-13 with Moon in compassionate Cancer opens a fountain of healing via sudden and surprising insights. Your sensitivity sensors are tuned to maximum capacity June 21 at the trine of Venus to Neptune/Rahav; but expect power struggles June 12 – 13 with Venus opposite Pluto and the Full “Super” Moon in Capricorn demanding to know “Who’s the Boss?” perhaps one too many times. Venus enters dramatic Leo June 27; but fireworks are in order when Venus is opposite Saturn/Shabbtai July 6. Careful with incendiary ignition: the match is in your hands!

SCORPIO / AKRAV

Mars/Ma’adim enters Leo June 11, squaring your Sun and setting you up for conflicts between ego and desire during Chodesh Tammuz. Moon in Scorpio at the Summer Solstice / Tekufah Tammuz with Jupiter/Tzedek retrograde in Pisces connects you to your deepest emotions and rawest instincts. Venus/Noga opposite Pluto June 23 produces powerful passion and Last Quarter Moon in Aries with Mars opposite Saturn/Shabbtai July 2 demonstrates that too much need for control is the straw which breaks the camel’s back. Don’t be that straw. Courageous and vulnerable truth-telling brings healing when Mars trines Chiron and squares Uranus/Oron July 2-3.

SAGITTARIUS / KESHET

New Moon / “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse in Gemini June 10 precipitates a complete change of mind and heart around a mercurial relationship. Trust issues are paramount; surprising revelations come at Saturn/Shabbtai’s square to Uranus/Oron June 14. What looked at first like “free and easy” now seems hard and expensive, at least on the emotional level. Someone you thought was on your side may be a fence-straddler; trust your feelings about this at Jupiter/Tzedek’s retrograde June 10. Venus/Noga in Leo from June 27 reminds you that losers who don’t believe in your magic need to get lost quick.

CAPRICORN / GIDI

The Saturn/Shabbtai – Uranus/Oron square on June 14 with Saturn retrograde trined by Mercury/Kochav retrograde and the North Node enables powerful expression of your essential needs. Surprisingly, you’ve found freedom and creative expression within a previously unwanted structural situation imposed by external circumstances. Not only have you made lemonade out of lemons, it’s also delicious and profitable – do you really want to close down the stand? “Super” Full Moon in Capricorn June 24 brings insight. Saturn opposed first by Mars/Ma’adim July 1 and Venus/Noga July 6 reflects interpersonal resistance. Your loved ones are trying to help you, not control you.

AQUARIUS / D’LI

The Saturn/Shabbtai – Uranus/Oron square June 14 with Venus/Noga sextiling Uranus brings original, creative energy into the realm of home and family. Refreshed environments bring renewed enthusiasm for shared spaces and common resources. Get stakeholder buy-in before making permanent changes. Modern planetary ruler Uranus is squared, in Leo, by both Mars/Ma’adim July 3 and Venus July 8. Romance, love, and intimacy are at the forefront, and though you’ve never been “conventional” that doesn’t mean you don’t respect tradition. Surprise yourself and your significant other by playing by the rules – and surprise no one by playing to win, winner takes all.

PISCES / DAGIM

The one-two punch of Jupiter/Tzedek in retrograde Pisces at the Summer Solstice / Tekufah Tammuz June 20 and Venus/Noga trine Neptune/Rahav June 21 deliver a knockout blow to doubts about following your instincts. Your emotional sensitivity dial is turned up to maximum output. Neptune’s retrograde begins June 25, a good time to gain clarity around strong beliefs and the skill set to express them clearly and rationally. Neptune is trined by the Sun and squared by Mercury July 5-6, making you a powerful and articulate advocate for your unique vision. Use your persuasive charm to stimulate self-awareness in others.