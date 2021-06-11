Remembering Hamburg Time in Birmingham.

It was a mouth-watering, scrumptious and delicious member of the hamburger family … as prepared at Hamburg Time in Birmingham.

One could use any kind of hamburger meat, but if you did it just right, the way they did it, the Wine Burger had something special … There was a special ingredient, but they wouldn’t tell anybody what it was … a good reason many would flock to Hamburg Time … I did know that one would have to have course-ground hamburger meat with enough fat in it to stay juicy … Most ground sirloin is too dry by the time it comes off the fire.

I did know that Hamburg Time formed its meat into the classic hamburger, about a third of a pound would do nicely …They probably would poke a few holes in the surface … then pour an ounce or so of wine over the meat and let it soak in for about an hour … Flop this little devil on the griddle and cook to suit to individual taste, and folks would be in for a rare treat … Overcooking was something the folks at Hamburg Time were no doubt aware would spoil the luscious doozies.

Because of this, Hamburg Time became a local institution in Birmingham beloved by many … The menu was very simple, listing a “Time of Your Life” hamburger, a Wine Burger and the simple, classic cheeseburger … Not listed but served were the half-pounder, which was just that, a half-pound burger on a small loaf of French bread, or the Danish blue cheeseburger.

The latter item brought so many raves that Hamburg Time couldn’t keep up the demand at lunch time … There was nothing fancy about Hamburg Time inside or out but the cooking.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … An Arab was walking through the desert, desperate for water, when he saw something far off in the distance … Hoping to find water, he walked there to find a little old Jewish man sitting at a card table with a bunch of ties on it … The Arab asked, “Please, I’m dying of thirst, can I have some water?”

The man replied, “I don’t have any water, but why don’t you buy a tie? Here’s one that goes nicely with your robes.”

The Arab shouted, “I don’t want a tie, you idiot, I need water!”

“OK, don’t buy a tie. But to show you what a nice guy I am, I’ll tell you that over that hill there, about 4 miles, is a nice restaurant. They’ll give you all the water you want.”

The Arab thanked him and walked away toward the hill and eventually disappeared … Three hours later, the Arab came crawling back to where the man was sitting behind his card table … TheJewish man said, “I told you. About four miles over that hill. Couldn’t you find it?”

The Arab rasped, “I found it all right. They wouldn’t let me in without a tie!”

