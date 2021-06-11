Mental health therapists, funeral home workers and emergency services are a few of the many groups enjoying home-baked goods from the Southeast Michigan chapter of Cookies for Caregivers.

Even as COVID-19 infection numbers go down and vaccination numbers go up, Anne Marie Miruzzi and Susan Dumond keep responding to the vast frontline worker community with home-baked goods from their Southeast Michigan chapter of Cookies for Caregivers.

Since Jan. 3, Inkster native Miruzzi and West Bloomfield native Dumond have helped deliver more than 11,000 cookies across Michigan.

The two women have teamed up with BBYO for a J-Serve Initiative under the direction of Ellery Rosenzweig of Repair the World. Because the BBYO teens didn’t have access to a kitchen, they put together treat bags filled with store-bought snacks for Cookies for Caregivers. The teens included handwritten thank-you notes to the essential workers in each treat bag. These bags were then donated to the stroke unit at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Rosenzweig also led a group of religious school eighth-grade students at Temple Shir Shalom in assembling treat bags to give to Cookies for Caregivers: Southeast Michigan chapter, which then donated them to the West Bloomfield Police Department.

Mental health therapists, funeral home workers and emergency services are a few of the many groups enjoying home-baked goods from the organization.

If you search for Cookies for Caregivers on the web, you won’t see an official website.

“It works by word of mouth and Facebook,” Dumond said.

It’s quite simple to get involved. “Bakers do this out of the goodness of their heart,” Dumond said. “The bakers pay for it all themselves.”

To join the effort, visit the Southeast Michigan Cookies for Caregivers Facebook page. For anyone interested in baking, a minimum of two dozen cookies is suggested. For non-bakers who still want to get involved, the group welcomes delivery drivers and people to make cold calls to essential businesses.