JARC, a nonprofit agency serving individuals with developmental disabilities in 80 locations, including 24-hour care in group homes, independent living settings for adults, and respite services for children, teens and young adults, hosted its annual “Flower-a-Thon” volunteer event on Sunday, May 23.

The event, which returned this year after a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, drew 74 volunteers from JARC, NEXTGen Detroit and Repair the World Detroit to help mulch, plant flowers and weed around 14 of JARC’s group homes.

Mulch and flowers were donated to JARC from the Elkus Family and Great Lakes Landscape.