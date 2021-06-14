Family and charitable acts were the essence of Alene Landau’s life.

Rabbi Levi Shemtov of the Friendship Circle said it best — “She was a special woman.” And no one deserved this honorific more than Alene Landau of Bloomfield Hills, who passed away on June 1, 2021, at the age of 92.

Alene was born and raised in Detroit, as Rabbi Shemtov stated, “in a home with a strong value of dedication to the Jewish community. She took her responsibility as the continuation of an important legacy, very seriously.”

Family and charitable acts were the essence of Alene’s life. Speaking about her mother, daughter Julee Landau Shahon, declared: “She was my rock, she was there for her family 24/7, and she always did the right thing. She was a remarkable person.”

Close friend Larry Jackier relates that “Alene was like a walking encyclopedia when it came to recalling things that her family members had accomplished.

“I was always happily astonished at the amount of the detail of events and other charitable activities that were at her fingertips … she was consistent in wanting to help others.

“She did things directly from her heart.”

One of Alene’s passions was making sure that the memory of her parents, Irving and Bettye Blumberg, and her aunt and uncle, would not disappear over time. In this respect, the Louis & Edith Blumberg Foundation was the primary vehicle for her family’s charitable giving. She insisted that her Aunt Edith’s name was included when the Foundation was formed.

Many institutions have benefited from the Foundation’s generous support, including Sinai Hospital and the Rothberg School of International Studies at the Hebrew University, Bar-Ilan and Technion Universities in Israel. Locally, the Foundation supported JARC, Congregation Shaarey Zedek, the Friendship Circle, the United Jewish Foundation and Jewish Senior Life, to name just a few.

For most of her life, these good works come from a partnership with her late husband Graham Landau. Alene often delighted in telling the story of how she first met Graham at a Red Wings game. Graham, by the way, was a bona fide hero of World War II.

Jewish News Publisher Emeritus Arthur Horwitz said, “Over the decades, Alene Landau, and the Blumberg and Landau families have played integral roles in helping to shape our Jewish community. We have all benefited from their work.”

The Detroit Jewish News Foundation is honored to have the “Alene and Graham Landau Archivist Chair,” which was named in recognition of a most generous gift from the Louis C. and Edith Blumberg Foundation. Alene’s interest in family and Jewish history was one primary reason for her support of the idea of a communal archive and an archivist.

Yes, indeed. Alene Landau was a “special woman,” who helped shape and develop Detroit’s modern Jewish Community. She was a warm, loving person and she will be greatly missed.

Alene Landau is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Julee Landau Shahon and Dr. Robert Shahon; son and daughter-in-law, Irving Marc and Denise Landau; grandchildren, Chelsea Landau, Jordan and Brittany Landau, and Ian Landau; great-grandchildren, Keira Rose Landau and Josie Jae Landau.

Mrs. Landau was the beloved wife of the late Graham Landau and the devoted daughter of the late Irving and the late Bettye Blumberg.

Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network, 6555 W. Maple, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, jewishhospice.org; Friendship Circle, 6892 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, friendshipcircle.org/donate; or Congregation Beth Tefillah, 6529 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254, bethtefillahaz.org. Arrangements were by Ira Kaufman Chapel.

Mike Smith is the Alene and Graham Landau Archivist Chair at the Detroit Jewish News Foundation and writes the weekly “Looking Back” column in the Jewish News.