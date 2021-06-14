This is the league’s 26th season.

So, who were the division leaders in the Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League as the season swung into June?

Temple Israel No. 5 led the Greenberg Division with an 8-0-1 record. Temple Israel No. 2 was in second place at 5-1-1.

Adat Shalom Synagogue No. 1 was in front of the Koufax Division at 5-2-1. Right behind was Temple Beth El at 5-3-0.

Congregation Shir Tikvah was at the top of the Rosen Division standings at 5-2-0. Congregation Beth Ahm was in second place at 5-5-0.

Each division has five teams.

This is the league’s 26th season. Opening day was April 25.

Games are played each Sunday on two diamonds at Drake Sports Park and three diamonds at Keith Sports Park in West Bloomfield.

Each team is scheduled to play 20 regular-season games (weather permitting) and qualify for the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to begin Aug. 8 and conclude Aug. 15.