The Kings, a four-part Showtime documentary, focuses on how Thomas Hearns, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler and Roberto Duran dominated the boxing world in the 1980s.

For those too young to know what Thomas Hearns accomplished in the boxing ring and meant to Detroit over his long career, there’s a documentary just for you.

The Kings, a four-part Showtime documentary, focuses on how Hearns, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler and Roberto Duran dominated the boxing world in the 1980s.

Jackie Kallen is interviewed in the documentary. She has been Hearns’ publicist for 43 years.

“I first met a young Thomas Hearns when I did a story about him for the Oakland Press in 1978,” she said. “Soon, I was hired as his publicist, and I worked in that capacity for both him and the entire Kronk Gym boxing team for more than 10 years.”

Kallen began managing boxers at that point of her career, “but Thomas and I have remained as close as ever and continued to work together,” she said.

It’s not just a working relationship, Kallen said. It’s a friendship.

“We’ve gone through a lot together … marriages, divorces, birthdays, and the other highs and lows of life. We’ve become lifelong friends and enjoy a rare and unique bond,” she said.

Now 62 and retired from boxing for 15 years, Hearns’ professional boxing career spanned nearly three decades.

He was 61-5-1 in 67 pro fights from 1977-2006, winning 48 times by knockout. He was the first boxer in history to win world championships in five weight divisions.

Nicknamed the “Motor City Cobra,” Hearns was a proud ambassador for his hometown of Detroit.

“Every win, he won for his city,” Kallen told the Detroit Free Press.

The Kings debuted June 13.