JARC, a nonprofit agency that serves individuals with developmental disabilities, has appointed Joshua Tobias as the new president and chairman of the board of directors for a two-year term.

Tobias has served on JARC’s board of directors for 10 years, including three years as vice president and one year as president-elect. Tobias’ plans for JARC’s future include ensuring support for the work of JARC’s professional team and enhancing the board’s involvement in its financial growth.

The nonprofit serves 156 individuals in more than 80 locations and has helped to vaccinate nearly 3,000 individuals, many of whom have disabilities, through community vaccination clinics.

“I am eager to take on this role at such an important and impactful organization,” Tobias said. “I’ve watched what a fantastic job the staff has done to move the organization in the right direction, even through a pandemic, and I am continually impressed with the team’s efforts in helping not only our own persons served, but the community around them as well.”

Tobias is a funeral director at the Ira Kaufman Chapel in Southfield. He also serves on the finance committee for Frankel Jewish Academy and on the board of trustees at Temple Israel,. He lives in Farmington Hills with his wife, Alyssa Tobias, and two children.