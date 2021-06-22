SHARE Detroit is a community engagement conduit offering simple ways for neighbors, nonprofits and businesses to come together and strengthen the local community.

A new, free web-based platform linking the needs of Detroit’s nonprofit organizations with residents who are interested in volunteering their time and skills or donating financially has launched.

SHARE Detroit is a community engagement conduit offering simple ways for neighbors, nonprofits and businesses to come together and strengthen the local community. The platform makes it easy for people to find local nonprofits that align with their personal interests and engage with them how they choose, through donating money, volunteering time, attending an event or buying items from nonprofit wish lists.

“What we’re trying to do is align the personal interests of people who want to help and allow a forum for the charities to explain what they do and find a match,” said Sam Rozenberg, a founder of SHARE Detroit along with Paul Vlasic.

Rozenberg, of West Bloomfield, is founder and CEO of Keeping IT Strategic and a board member and past president of Yad Ezra, one of the nonprofits on board with SHARE Detroit.

Other nonprofits involved include Friendship Circle, Brilliant Detroit, SAY Detroit, Forgotten Harvest and more. The nonprofits are divided into categories of interest, such as “children,” “veterans,” “education” and “animals.”

Still fairly new, SHARE Detroit already has 124 nonprofits on the site, with Hebrew Free Loan and roughly 30 other nonprofits pending approval.

Lea Luger, former executive director of Yad Ezra, said SHARE Detroit has enabled Yad Ezra to reach out and create partnerships with groups in the city who probably never knew about them, especially with their Giving Gardens program.

“Having an opportunity to share our story, provide opportunities to volunteer, to donate and get involved, we love that,” Luger said.

Rozenberg believes SHARE Detroit will help putg smaller nonprofits on an equal playing field with larger nonprofits.

“What I say is, this is a dating site,” Rozenberg said. “It’s sort of like Match.com or JDate. But the partners that are looking are people who want to do good and organizations that do good. Our job is to help find a perfect match.”

Visit sharedetroit.org for information.