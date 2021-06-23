Students and families shared that they were thrilled to find a fun, safe and engaging way to learn about and celebrate their Judaism and can’t wait to be together again next fall.

Temple Shir Shalom’s Religious School’s mission is to help kids love their Judaism. And, despite a pandemic, its teachers and leaders continued to fulfill that mission as the only local religious school to meet weekly this year. Pre-K through sixth-grade programming took place using the shelters and fields of the Jewish Community Center while seventh-12th grade programming took place outdoors at the temple.



