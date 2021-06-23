Pre-K Teacher Jenny Dok and student Mavis Dok.
Pre-K Teacher Jenny Dok and student Mavis Dok. (Photo Courtesy of Temple Shir Shalom)

Students and families shared that they were thrilled to find a fun, safe and engaging way to learn about and celebrate their Judaism and can’t wait to be together again next fall. 

Temple Shir Shalom’s Religious School’s mission is to help kids love their Judaism. And, despite a pandemic, its teachers and leaders continued to fulfill that mission as the only local religious school to meet weekly this year. Pre-K through sixth-grade programming took place using the shelters and fields of the Jewish Community Center while seventh-12th grade programming took place outdoors at the temple.

Sixth-grader Charlie Guralnick and his father, David, participatie in a tailgate Tefillah, the morning service to start their day at Temple Shir Shalom’s Religious School.
Sixth-grader Charlie Guralnick and his father, David, participate in a tailgate Tefillah, the morning service to start their day at Temple Shir Shalom’s Religious School. Temple Shir Shalom
Yuval Aviram, one of Detroit’s two shinshinim from Israel, teaches some of Temple Shir Shalom’s kindergarten class about Israel through a team-building activity.
Yuval Aviram, one of Detroit’s two shinshinim from Israel, teaches some of Temple Shir Shalom’s kindergarten class about Israel through a team-building activity. Temple Shir Shalom
Sixth-graders Jillian Parel, Max Columbus, David Solomon and Hannah Becker practice their Hebrew.
Sixth-graders Jillian Parel, Max Columbus, David Solomon and Hannah Becker practice their Hebrew. Temple Shir Shalom
Teaching assistant Brock Vinter works with second- grader Malcolm Fiander to make dog treats for Detroit Dog Rescue as they explore the concept of G’milut Chasadim, acts of lovingkindness.
Teaching assistant Brock Vinter works with second-grader Malcolm Fiander to make dog treats for Detroit Dog Rescue as they explore the concept of G’milut Chasadim, acts of lovingkindness. Temple Shir Shalom

