Parshat Haazinu: Parshat Balak: Numbers 22:2-25:9; Micah 5:6-6:8.

Our Torah portion this week tells the story of a Moabite king named Balak. He saw what the Israelites had done to the Amorites and how large the Israelite community had grown.

Terrified of what may become of the Moabites, he hired Balaam, a seer, to curse the Israelites. But nothing went as planned as God intervenes, first obstructing Balaam’s donkey from moving and then speaking through the donkey, instructing Balaam not to curse the Israelites.

In the end, rather than offering curses, Balaam offers blessings to the Israelites, speaking words that are a well-known part of our morning liturgy: Ma tovu ohalecha, Yaakov, mishkenotecha Yisrael “How beautiful are your tents, O Jacob, your dwelling places, O Israel.”

At first read, this portion seems fanciful and amusing. Yet, delving deeper into the text, we understand that this divine contest between the Moabite seer and the God of Israel serves as a reminder to the Israelites not to stray from their monotheistic beliefs, that no one is as powerful as the God that redeemed them from Egypt.

Rabbi Sue Levi Elwell notes the irony of a seer who only truly sees when God opens his eyes. When that happens, Balaam saw so much more than just the Israelites he was sent to curse. He saw the tents that were homes and gathering places for families; he saw the community that was created out of respect and trust; he saw a people who had forged their way through slavery and wilderness, seeking a place to call home. Noting all this, Balaam exclaims those familiar words, “Ma tovu ohalecha,” once again opening his mouth to curse the Israelites and blessing them instead.

In this strange and challenging year, we are well accustomed to the notion of blessings and curses. Yet today, I stood in our tents to watch our early childhood students read a story under one, to have a face-to-face meeting in another and to welcome a Jew-by-choice to our community in a third, and I experienced blessings.

It has been a long, lonely, scary year, truly a curse. But as the weather warms, COVID numbers decrease and vaccinations increase, we are finding blessing in coming together under our tents to celebrate, to pray, to reengage, to gather.

Our community is living the words of Balaam as we indeed find our tents, all our gathering spaces, beautiful and full of blessing.

Rabbi Arianna Gordon is the director of education and lifelong learning at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.