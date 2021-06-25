Chef-owned spot for American fare & seafood offers a daily menu & colorful, rooster-themed decor.

If stoppage of restaurant dining ever did occur, which is very highly improbable, many eateries would be forgotten about … But not those who have made excellent marks for their customers to always remember.

Such as those like Steve & Rocky’s on Grand River in Novi … Where its owners are also its executive chefs … ever on call or present when needed.

It all began when friend Master Chef Milos Cihelka, then executive chef at the Golden Mushroom, and Rocky (Charles) Rachwitz were on a hunting trip and Rocky told Milos of his longing to have a restaurant with more higher-end entrees then those he had at his two “Rocky’s” restaurants … Milos suggested that he do it with Steve Allen, a former worker under him at the Golden Mushroom.

After six months of remodeling, with Rocky and Steve as their own general contractors, their new baby was born … complemented with a complete wine cellar, etc.

The Chef Milos mushroom soup is a tribute to this region’s certified master chef … The elegant taste of this well-bodied soup is a classic.

MANY PEOPLE may not realize it, but serving customers at restaurants for a living is considered to be among the most difficult jobs on earth … Many waiters and waitresses struggle financially, so it is most important to be generously fair when leaving a tip … Customers should recognize things like waitpersons checking in a reasonable amount of time to ensure that meals are being enjoyed and taking action to correct any problem, being informed if daily specials are available, etc.

MAIL DEPT. … “You mention about celebrity restaurants but fail to mention Steven Spielberg’s mother. Why?” … Alicia Stone Balmer.

(It was actually said to be his restaurant, “The Milky Way,” a kosher eatery by Spielberg on Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles, once run by his mother, Leah Adler, who passed away in 2017 at 97, after 40 years of seeing stars … It is still in operation by the family.)

WHERE ARE THOSE great burger contests that always brought out the good, so-so and bad entrees that the owners think are good, chock filled with everything a good burger should not have?

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … A fellow had told all his friends about the great steak he’d eaten downtown the day before … A group of them decided to head down and see if it was really as large and delicious as he was making it out to be … The group was seated in the back of the restaurant … After looking over the menu, they ordered and waited, hungrily, for their large, delicious steak … To their collective disappointments, the waiter brought out some of the smallest steaks they had ever seen.

“Hey,” the very embarrassed gent said to the waiter, “Yesterday, when I came down here you served me a big, juicy steak. Today, when I have my friends with me, you serve tiny steaks! What gives?”

“Yesterday,” replied the waiter, “you were sitting by the window.”

