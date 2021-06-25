Steve Goode visited Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor as part of his “Great American Deli Schlep,” which aims to raise money and awareness for hunger in the United States.

A motorcyclist from the Chicago-area stopped by Ann Arbor as part of a cross-country trek visiting Jewish-style delis in nearly every state to call attention to the persistent hunger crisis in the United States that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

On Saturday, June 5, Steve Goode stopped for lunch in Ann Arbor as part of his 16,000-mile “Great American Deli Schlep’’ at Zingerman’s Deli. Goode, whose trip will run through the summer, is partnering with MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger to raise awareness and funds for the organization’s fight to end hunger in the United States and Israel through structural policy change.

At Zingerman’s, he enjoyed a meal with patrons and discussed the hunger crisis and how to take action for structural change.

Across the U.S., one in four people are experiencing hunger — a crisis that has doubled from 40 million people to 80 million because of the pandemic. In Michigan, the number is 1.9 million people, or nearly one in five Michiganders.