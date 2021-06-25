The Elaine C. Driker Award recognizes a Hillel of Metro Detroit student who has demonstrated a commitment to Jewish Life in Detroit.

Hillel of Metro Detroit named Jessica Davidova as this year’s Elaine C. Driker Award recipient. The award was given via Zoom at a recent Hillel of Metro Detroit Board of Governors meeting.

The Elaine C. Driker Award recognizes a Hillel of Metro Detroit student who has demonstrated a commitment to Jewish Life in Detroit.

Jessica is a J.D. candidate at the Wayne State University School of Law and president of the WSU International Law Student Association.

Her winning essay concluded by saying: “After having had the opportunity to live in different Jewish communities outside of Michigan, I have realized the distinctiveness of the community in Detroit. The community here is big enough where it matters while being small enough that I matter in it. The uniqueness of the community has taught me that I can make an impact.”